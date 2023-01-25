Latest Theme Park News From Disney, Universal Studios, and More – Gizmodo

The new year is here, ushering in centennial milestones for Disney Studios and Warner Bros. that will be celebrated with big events. At Disney Parks, Disney100 kicks off with a new World of Color highlighting its 100-year legacy, plus a new ride. Warner Bros brings back Bugs Bunny at the Symphony and premieres The Batman with a live orchestra.
Also: over at Universal Studios Hollywood, Super Nintendo World prepares its preview for passholders in advance of the new themed area opening. And Meow Wolf is steadily continuing its ascension as a fan favorite. Here’s the latest entertainment happenings at theme parks and fan-tastical destinations!
Here’s a first look at World of Color – One, which will premiere in time for the Disney100 celebration. The nighttime water screen spectacular will highlight Disney Studios’ 100-year legacy, from the classics to current hits from Marvel and Disney+. Catch it on the waters of Pixar Pier at Disney California Adventure park starting January 27.
Among other celebrations that are a part of the Disney100, Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway will open January 27 at the Disneyland Resort along with One at California Adventure. Also at Disneyland, Wondrous will light up the sky and Magic Happens will return to its parade route.
The Epcot International Festival of the Arts will run from January 13 through February 20 at Walt Disney World. It’s probably the most pop culture-centric of the festivals with exclusive art releases inspired by Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel, and the theme parks themselves. And of course, lots and lots of themed cuisine! Find out more about the fest here and check this schedule to see which of your favorite artists will be signing.
Kicking off in Las Vegas this weekend with two shows on January 7, Bugs Bunny at the Symphony returns to the stage before going on an extended tour. Find out more about the concert’s return in this interview with conductor and co-creator George Daughtery on Of Course You Realize This Means Podcast, an unofficial Looney Tunes conversation destination for animation fans.
Warner Bros. continues to expand its live event offerings with more orchestral experiences. The global tour of The Batman with a live orchestra begins in London during March; it reaches the states by April. Book your tickets here.
Universal Studios pass holders will be among the first to snag coveted tickets to a special preview (despite the technical issues mentioned above). Everyone else will have to wait until February 17 when Super Nintendo World opens at Universal Studios Hollywood.
This podcast takes us back to when the Jaws boat ride was a highlight at Universal Studios Florida. To listen to it via audio pod platforms subscribe on Spotify here.
Despite that kinda creepy thumbnail image, this sounds very wholesome: all your Pixar friends from films like Toy Story, Inside Out, and Coco will be embarking on special cruises this upcoming season on the Disney Fantasy. We’re just wondering where Red Panda Mei from Turning Red is, because there needs to be a 4*Town sing-along. Check out more info and booking dates through March here.
There’s still time to get trapped in the Upside Down with Eleven, Max, and the gang in your own immersive adventure, which also includes a visit to Hawkins to meet clueless citizens who are most definitely in danger. The Stranger Things Experience is still running in Los Angeles until the end of February.
Brian Henson (Muppet Christmas Carol) brings back Puppet Up!, his adult raunchy puppet comedy show, to the Henson Studio lot. If you want to see improv by way of felt friends gone naughty be sure to check it out, but be forewarned this is no Muppets show like you’ve ever seen.
The awesome immersive art collective will roll out more themed nights, as well as concert events for the 21 and older crowd, at its Denver, CO location. They’ll take place the first Wednesday of each month with themes like “Cryptids + Mystics,” “Time Travels,” “Drag-A-Verse,” and “Spooky-Verse.” Tickets and more details here.
As part of the grassroots stateside awards campaign for S.S. Rajalouli’s RRR, the folks at the American Cinematheque and Beyond Fest have teamed up with Variance films and IMAX to bring the Tollywood blockbuster to the big screen one more time! And in attendance with Rajamouli for the first time will be stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan, along with composer M.M. Keeravaani. While unfortunately the screening sold out in 98 seconds, Beyond Fest revealed there will be a standby line for the 7:00 p.m. show on January 9 at Hollywood’s TCL Chinese Theatres IMAX.
We’re excited for what the Academy Museum in Los Angeles has in store for 2023, including screenings of genre films like Willow, 2 Fast 2 Furious, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, The Witches of Eastwick, The Land Before Time, Oliver and Company, and My Neighbor Totoro, among other classics.
If you’re still somewhere around the world on winter break, WB World Abu Dhabi—pretty much the only place you can find Looney Tunes and DC characters roaming at the parks—is still having its holiday spectacular until the end of the week. We need a WB World in the states.
