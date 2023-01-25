Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 headphone deals: Sony, Bose … – Mashable

UPDATE: Oct. 12, 2022, 12:45 p.m. EDT This list has been updated with the latest deals on headphones and earbuds from Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale.
What’s that? You didn’t hear? Amazon‘s inaugural Prime Early Access Sale is here, kicking off its holiday shopping season extra early with tons of discounts across the site from Oct. 11 to 12.
If you’re in the market for a new pair of headphones or earbuds, there are plenty of deals worth adding to your cart during the Prime Day-style event. Though it took a minute for the savings to show, we’ve now seen great deals from Apple, Beats, Sony, Bose, and beyond.
Below, we’ve rounded up a list of the best headphones and earbuds deals Amazon has blessed us with during this holiday shopping event. We’ll be keeping a lookout for more as the sale goes on, so be sure to bookmark this page and check back often.
Bose is known for making top-of-the-line noise cancelling headphones, and the QC 45s are no exception — in fact, they have some of the best ANC Bose has to offer. They also come with 24 hours of battery life, and fold up easy for taking on the go, making them a favorite among travelers. Best of all, they’re at their absolute lowest price ever.
Skullcandy Hesh 2 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones(Opens in a new window)(opens in a new tab) — $41.99
$99.99 (save $58) ✨
Anker Soundcore Life Q20 ANC Headphones(Opens in a new window)(opens in a new tab) — $47.99
$59.99 (save $12) ✨🔥
Anker Soundcore Life Q30 Hybrid ANC Headphones(Opens in a new window)(opens in a new tab) — $59.99
$79.99 (save $20) ✨🔥
Sennheiser HD 450SE Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headphones(Opens in a new window)(opens in a new tab) — $74.95
$129.95 (save $55) ✨🔥
Skullcandy Hesh ANC Wireless Over-Ear Headphones(Opens in a new window)(opens in a new tab) — $89.90
$134.99 (save $45.09) ✨
Anker Soundcore Life Q35 Multi-Mode ANC Headphones(Opens in a new window)(opens in a new tab) — $89.99
$129.99 (save $40) ✨🔥
Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones(Opens in a new window)(opens in a new tab) — $99
$199.95 (save $100.95)
JBL Tune 760NC(Opens in a new window)(opens in a new tab) — $99.95 $129.95 (save $30) ✨🔥
Anker Soundcore Space Q45 Adaptive Noise Cancelling Headphones(Opens in a new window)(opens in a new tab) — $119.99
$149.99 (save $30) ✨
Audio-Technica ATH-M50xBT2 Wireless Headphones(Opens in a new window)(opens in a new tab) — $159
$199 (save $40) ✨
Beats Studio3 Headphones(Opens in a new window)(opens in a new tab) — $169.95
$349.95 (save $180)
Sony WH-XB910N(Opens in a new window)(opens in a new tab) — $198
$249.99 (save $51.99)
Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700(Opens in a new window)(opens in a new tab) — $269
$379 (save $110) 🔥
Sony WH-1000XM5(Opens in a new window)(opens in a new tab) — $348
$399.98 (save $51.99) 🔥
Check out our full review on the AirPods Pro 2.
The latest AirPods Pro dropped just last month, bringing with them an update to their active noise cancellation and battery life. Though their look remains virtually the same (minus the lanyard loop on the MagSafe case), these earbuds are still a worthy upgrade, and experiencing their biggest price drop to date.
Skullcandy Sesh Evo True Wireless In-Ear Earbuds(Opens in a new window)(opens in a new tab) — $29.99
$49.99 (save $20) ✨
JBL Vibe 100 True Wireless Earbuds(Opens in a new window)(opens in a new tab) — $29.99
$49.99 (save $20)
JBL Tune 130NC TWS(Opens in a new window)(opens in a new tab) — $49.95
$99.95 (save $50)🔥
Sony WF-C500(Opens in a new window)(opens in a new tab) — $58
$99.99 (save $41.99)
Bose SoundSport Wireless Earbuds(Opens in a new window)(opens in a new tab) — $89
$129 (save $40) ✨🔥
JBL Live Free 2(Opens in a new window)(opens in a new tab) — $89.95
149.95 (save $20) ✨🔥
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)(Opens in a new window)(opens in a new tab) — $89.99
$129 (save $39.01) ✨
Marshall Minor III True Wireless In-Ear Headphones(Opens in a new window)(opens in a new tab) — $94.99
$129.99 (save $35) ✨🔥
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live(Opens in a new window)(opens in a new tab) — $99.94
$169.99 (save $70.05)
Beats Studio Buds(Opens in a new window)(opens in a new tab) — $99.95
$149.95 (save $50)
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2(Opens in a new window)(opens in a new tab) — $99.99
$149.99 (save $50) ✨
Sony LinkBuds S(Opens in a new window)(opens in a new tab) — $128
$199.99 (save $71.99)
Jabra Elite 7 Pro(Opens in a new window)(opens in a new tab) — $129.99
$199.99 (save $70) ✨🔥
Beats Fit Pro(Opens in a new window)(opens in a new tab) — $159.95
$199.95 (save $40)
Sony WF-1000XM4(Opens in a new window)(opens in a new tab) — $248
$279.99 (save $31.99)
