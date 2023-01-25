Apple Watch "SE 2" and Series 8 are tipped to launch with the same … – Notebookcheck.net

The Far Out event is now nearly upon us; nevertheless, Mark Gurman has kept its rumor-mill grinding with a new hints that Apple will introduce 3 different kinds of Watch during this launch: the Series 8, the first-gen Pro and the second-gen SE.
The Cupertino giant unveiled the 2020 original in a possible bid to appeal to those who might not typically consider one of its wearables (such as seniors, perhaps) with its large display and features intended to support more vulnerable wearers.
This second-gen SE has been rumored to launch in the past, albeit in a form that will have to make do with an older platform while the Series 8 would move on to the latest Apple chipset for wearables. However, Gurman now contradicts these tips, and asserts that both wearables will be powered by the latest Apple S8 processor.
The Series 8 is said to use the upgraded solution to deliver new features that, according to Gurman, will include a body-temperature sensor as well as new settings that specifically target women, those "related to fertility" included.
They will join classic advanced Apple Watch features such as ECG support: a next-gen full complement of health-tracking specs also now touted to launch in the inaugural Pro model.
