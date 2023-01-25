More buses in Killeen for Tesla employees | Local News | kdhnews … – The Killeen Daily Herald

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Generally clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable..

Updated: January 25, 2023 @ 9:28 pm

Charter buses for Tesla were seen at Shilo Inn and Suites in Killeen on Wednesday.

There are now at least five charter buses from Tesla running between Killeen and the Austin giant gigafactory to ferry employees to work multiple times a day.

The buses, seen Wednesday at the Shilo Inn on W.S. Young Drive and Elms, are 50-passenger busses and make the 150-mile round-trip twice a day, according to one of the drivers.

Previously, some of the buses would park daily at WoodSpring Suites, on the Interstate 14 access road in Killeen. Shilo Inn has more parking area for the buses.

The buses are owned by San Antonio-based Star Shuttle and Charter.

The Herald reached out to the charter company who referred all questions to Tesla, which not responded to the Herald’s request for comment.

Tesla’s website has advertised hundreds of openings in the manufacturing, engineering and information technology and production categories in the Austin gigafactory.

In an article from the Austin American-Statesman, the company will employ about 20,000 once the facility is complete. The gigafactory will have one of the biggest buildings on Earth. The current building is equivalent to about 15 city blocks or three Pentagons, as CEO Elon Musk said earlier last year. It offers just over 4 million square feet of space and fits about 338 million cubic feet of volume, according to the Austin American-Statesman.

Reporter

