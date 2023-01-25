Nier Automata anime Ver.1.1a finally gets a release date – Gamesradar

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Although we knew it was coming sometime next month, we finally have a premier date for Nier Automata Anime Ver.1.1a: January 7, 2023.

The anime features Nier Automata protagonists 2B and 9S and will be produced by anime production and distribution company Aniplex, who also worked on videogame adaptations for Ace Attorney and Persona 5.

Whilst the details have yet to be confirmed, a new teaser for the show confirms that it will be coming to streaming platforms like Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Amazon Prime in “over 160 countries and regions”.

But enough talk. Here’s a brand-new teaser of what’s to come next month:

We found out that PlatinumGames’ RPG Nier Automata was getting an anime adaptation earlier this year (opens in new tab) when a new teaser trailer dropped as part of the Nier Automata 5th Anniversary livestream event. It follows similar expansions of the Neir universe which have seen it developed into novels and even stage performances, too.

Despite Aniplex’s hopes to stay true to the narrative we know and love in the game, game creator Taro recently explained that “Nier: Automata was a story we created to be a game, so copying it as-is wouldn’t make an interesting story for an anime”, so don’t forget that the anime’s main storyline will differ slightly from the one we know from the game.

Consequently, you may find differences in the adaptation, but should you find any discrepancies between the two that don’t make sense, Taro says, those are down to him: “I’m the one going around and breaking things for them, so if anyone is dissatisfied, it’s likely to be my fault”.

“When I actually heard about making an anime version, I thought, ‘What? This late?'” Taro joked at the time the anime was announced.

“This is the story of a lifeless android who continues to fight for humanity,” teases the show’s latest YouTube teaser.

Don’t forget that Nier Automata recently made its way to the Nintendo Switch in October (opens in new tab), too.

