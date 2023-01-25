India's largest premium Apple reseller Unicorn Stores offers limited period deals on MacBook Air! – The Tech Outlook

The Tech Outlook – Daily Tech News, Interviews, Reviews and Updates
India’s largest premium reseller Unicorn Stores has organized Uni Fest which is the largest Apple-only festival with special discounts and offers for students and educators. They are offering deals, discounts as well as offers on various electronic gadgets such as MacBooks, iPhones as well as iPad.
Currently, they are offering a limited-time period deal on MacBook Air. Let’s have a look at this offer.
About the offer
Buyers can get up to flat 25% off on MacBook Air. If you are a student you can get flat 28% off on MacBook Air. One can now upgrade to MacBook Air starting at INR 44,900 only. The offer is valid on Apple MacBook Air M1 as well as M2 chips. The discounted price is inclusive of INR 10,000 instant cashback offers on HDFC Bank cards and Easy EMI options. The price is also inclusive of an INR 10,000 exchange bonus on Cashify.
Buyers can purchase the laptop bag as well as Alogic 5 in 1 at INR 5,500 only. Apart from this, buyers must note that no-cost EMI options are available on Bajaj Finserv as well as HDFC Bank.
One must note that the discount is applicable only to those who purchase the accessories bundle with MacBook Air. Otherwise, the discount will not be considered. For details, check their site.
You can purchase this device from their online shop or visit a physical Unicorn Store near you. They have up to 39 stores pan India for those who would like to enjoy the Ultimate Apple experience.
You can also check their official Instagram handle @unicornapr for details.
