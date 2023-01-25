BudBlockz Set to Disrupt the Crypto Market, Leaving Aptos … – Cryptonews

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content.

The year 2022 has been challenging for the crypto community. One of the most unexpected and distressing events has been the decline in the value of various well-known crypto projects.

Major cryptocurrency players such as Aptos, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu fared poorly during the downward market.

As the cryptocurrency market attempts a recovery in 2023, savvy investors already know the type of projects they want to include in their portfolios.

One token that has demonstrated strong performance in the bear market is BudBlockz. While Aptos, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu have dipped, experts have predicted that BudBlockz has a bright future and could surge by 1000% before the end of the year.

BudBlockz is the first global decentralized online commerce platform that allows cannabis users and investors access to the worldwide cannabis market.

BudBlockz will use NFTs known as Ganja Guruz to introduce users and investors to opportunities for fractional ownership in businesses such as farms and dispensaries.

BudBlockz plans to release 10,000 Ganja Guruz NFTs, which will be available on platforms such as OpenSea. Ganja Guruz NFTs holders can access special discounts and members-only features in the BudBlockz marketplace.

Also, BudBlockz is developing a P2E gaming arcade-based ecosystem that will reward and issue airdrops to the players.

Although the project is still in its early stages, many analysts consider BudBlockz (BLUNT) one of the leading crypto tokens with enormous growth potential.

The ongoing presale stage presents an excellent opportunity for anyone to invest in the fast-growing crypto and cannabis sectors, as many analysts have tipped BudBlockz (BLUNT) to do over 100x in 2023.

Aptos aims to deliver the world’s safest and most secure layer-1 blockchain. The platform’s native token, APT, currently has 130 million tokens in circulation with a max supply that is not yet available.

Its programming language, MOVE, makes the Aptos network unique from many other blockchain networks and its ability to process parallel transactions.

MOVE allows for the network to process a high number of transactions in a short amount of time without sacrificing security.

For comparison, Aptos claims its network will process 100,000 transactions per second, while Solana can only process 60,000 before the network slows down.

The price of Aptos has crashed more than 40% a day as investors remain wary of the network’s widely planned rollout.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is an open-source, peer-to-peer cryptocurrency made as a parody of the crypto market following the establishment of Bitcoin.

It was initially created as a light-hearted joke for crypto enthusiasts, but it quickly exploded into one of the leading cryptocurrencies today.

Dogecoin’s brand logo is based on a popular Shibu Inu dog. It was created in December 2013 and was based on the same basic technology as other cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Litecoin.

Dogecoin (DOGE) uses a simplified version of the hashing algorithm, Scrypt. Also, it uses the “proof-of-work” protocol, enabling it to receive work from other Scrypt-based networks.

The dogecoin price is down almost 20% over the past few months, dropping after many investors pulled their investments into other projects.

Shiba Inu is a meme token launched by an anonymous founder, Ryoshi. Like the Dogecoin project, it is based on the Doge meme, which features a Shiba Inu dog.

Its founders describe Shiba Inu as a community-based cryptocurrency project. This means that the decentralized Shiba Inu community, known as the “ShibArmy,” oversees cryptocurrency and its development.

While Shiba Inu was known as an alternative to Dogecoin, it has a vital difference. Shiba Inu is built on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain to run smart contracts.

Through smart contracts, Shiba Inu can work with decentralized apps. Dogecoin does not have this capability, making it more limited in terms of what it can do.

The price of Shiba Inu (SHIB) has been plummeting for the past 12 months, and crypto experts say it could fall even further.

At the moment, its most significant problems are a reduction in the number of transactions carried on the network, a drop in the holder’s account, and a pullback in the token’s price.

Now we have explored all coins, Its time to get investing and BLUNT is the clear winner. Leaving Aptos, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu behind.

