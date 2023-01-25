You can get a refurbished 128GB Microsoft Surface Laptop for $320 – ZDNet

Most Popular

Microsoft’s lineup of Surface PCs now covers a wide range of hardware factors and price points — and every model is Windows 11-ready.

It’s hard to imagine anyone keeping a five-year-old smartphone for heavy use these days, but laptops? That’s another story completely. There are many older models out there that are just as effective today as they were when they came out. That’s why refurbished laptops make a great choice for budget-conscious buyers, and we’re featuring several of the best picks from around the web on our Deals page. One of the top selections: This Microsoft Surface Laptop, certified refurbished at a price that’s more than $200 off the original MSRP.

If you’ve never bought refurbished tech before, you’re getting the best of both worlds in many ways. You get the deep discounts that come with used gear, and the peace of mind in knowing that gear has been fully repaired and factory tested.

So it is with this highly-rated 2017 Surface Laptop, which is ideal for home office work, media viewing, or general use. It packs a 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 processor that’s capable of running a host of apps with speed to spare. It’s got 8GB of memory and 128GB of hard drive capacity, which makes it a great repository for family photos, files, or even movies. It’s fully set up for wi-fi with a Windows 10 OS, and the battery life is a particular highlight. You can get more than 14 hours of work out of this laptop on a full charge, so it’s perfect as a travel workstation. Finally, the 13.5″ display has touchscreen capability that can change the game when it’s time to multitask.

Right now, ZDNet readers can take home this 2017 Surface Laptop in silver for $319.99, down 41% from the original MSRP of $549.

