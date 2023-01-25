Perseverance rover's radiant selfie lights up Mars – India Today

By India Today Web Desk: Trundling on the surface of Mars, the Perseverance rover has been busy. The $2.5 billion rover has been dropping titanium tubes containing some of the most unique samples it has drilled that will be brought to Earth. Amid its busy schedule, the rover beamed back a selfie from the Red Planet.

The rover took a selfie with several of the 10 sample tubes it deposited at a sample depot it is creating within an area of Jezero Crater nicknamed "Three Forks." The crater is believed to be the site of a lake that flowed on the surface in the planet's ancient past.

The selfie is composed of 56 individual images that were stitched together once they were sent back to Earth. The images were captured by the Wide-Angle Topographic Sensor for Operations and eNgineering (Watson) camera on the end of the rover's robotic arm. The rover was on its 682nd Martian day of the mission when it captured the selfie.

Nasa said that the Curiosity rover also takes similar selfies using a camera on its robotic arm. While the camera has been designed to take detailed images of the surface, engineers had to command the rover to take dozens of individual images to produce the selfie.

Also Read | The science of the pee-back paint

Once the images came down to Earth, image processing engineers assembled the individual frames into a mosaic, which was then warped like a normal camera photo.

The rover has been commanded to deposit a total of 10 titanium tubes containing rock and soil samples from the Red Planet's surface over the next two months. Nasa said that the rover has taken a total of 17 samples so far in over two years of its operation on the Red Planet.

Perseverance's mission on the Red Planet is astrobiology, including the search for signs of ancient microbial life. Nasa has said that the rover will characterize the planet's geology and past climate, paving the way for human exploration of the Red Planet, and be the first mission to collect and cache Martian rock and regolith.

Also Read | Isro to get Aditya L-1 payload on Republic Day: It will unravel secrets of the Sun

Add IndiaToday to Home Screen

source