Entry-level Samsung Galaxy F04 coming soon with 8GB RAM, teaser reveals – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Yordan 30 December 2022

Samsung is preparing to launch the Galaxy F04, and the first market will be India. According to leaked teasers, the device will be exclusive to Flipkart and will sell for less than INR8,000, which is about $100.

There are no official specs yet, but the device is expected to be a renamed Galaxy A04 or Galaxy A04e with its two cameras on the back. It is will bring 8GB RAM, which will be a massive selling point at this price point.

If the Galaxy F04 is indeed a close relative to the A04 devices, we’re looking at a phone with a 6.5” LCD at the front, and a 5MP selfie camera sitting inside the waterdrop notch.

The battery capacity will likely be 5,000 mAh, while connectivity will be limited to LTE, which isn’t a big downside given the expected price.

The phone is pictured in Purple, but it will also come in Green. The big question is whether the Galaxy F04 will inherit the 50MP camera of the A04 or is going to have a different sensor for the main shooter.

Given that the teaser campaign is already underway, the official launch must be just around the corner.

