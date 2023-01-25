Rocket Successfully Launches From Wallops Island | Latest News … – WBOC TV 16

Sunny along with a few clouds. High near 50F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph..

Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 32F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.

Updated: January 26, 2023 @ 1:29 am

Rocket Lab’s Electron rocket stands atop the company’s Launch Complex-2 on NASA’s Wallops Island.

PHOTO: Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab’s Electron rocket stands atop the company’s Launch Complex-2 on NASA’s Wallops Island.

PHOTO: Rocket Lab

WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. – History was made at the Wallops Island Flight Facility.

The 59-foot-tall electron rocket lifted off around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24 from the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport.

NASA says the mission, named “Virginia is for Launch Lovers”, will deploy three radio frequency monitoring satellites for Hawkeye 360.

It was Rocket Lab’s first launch from the Virginia pad. Efforts to launch the rocket last year in December were delayed due to weather.

{{description}}

Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.

source