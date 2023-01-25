How to View Instagram Stories Anonymously on All Platforms – TechPP

Home > ⁉️How-To Guides

There can be many reasons why you want to see someone’s story without them knowing it. I am not here to judge you but to show you how to view Instagram Stories anonymously on Android, iOS, and the web. You can view Stories from both public and private accounts. To view Stories from private accounts, you need to follow them for the feature to work.



That being said, here’s how to watch Instagram stories anonymously. Let’s start with Android.

While there are many apps out there to watch and download Instagram stories, my personal favorite is Silent Stories because it has a clean UI without any ads. However, you can only view 15 Instagram stories per data in the free version. Later, you have to wait 24 hours for the credits to refresh.

1. Download and Install the Silent Stories (Instagram story viewer app) from the Google Play Store

2. Now open the app and sign in with your Instagram account. This account is used to view Stories from private accounts, as these apps do not have direct access to those accounts. Nevertheless, you’ll view their story anonymously.



3. Once you are logged in, you should see all the stories of the people you follow. You can open and save them without them knowing about it.



4. You can hop on to the search option and search for any user to view their stories.



5. You can also add people to your favorites section. This way, you can easily tap on the “Favorites” tab to view all posts from users you have marked as favorites.



Of course, you can also download Instagram stories if you wish. As I said, the free version only offers the possibility to see/download 15 stories per day. You can sign up for a premium subscription for unlimited access, which costs $2.99/month or $18/year.

Unlike Android, most apps on iOS are either paid apps or have many features locked in the premium membership. While you can pay for a premium membership, apps like Blindstory offer more features for free. It also offers the ability to view stories from private accounts for free.

1. Get and Install the Blindstory (Instagram story viewer app) from the Apple Store. Once downloaded, open the app.

2. Tap on the Login with Instagram option at the bottom and log in using your Instagram credentials.



3. Once done, here you should find all the stories of the accounts you are following, including the private accounts. Tap on them to open and view the story.



4. You can also search for an account if you want to with the search option.

5. Once you are in any account, you can favorite them and find them in the favorite tab for easy access.



The free version offers the possibility to see only four stories per day. To increase the number, you need to sign up for a monthly subscription of $2.99 but it won’t let you download Instagram stories, unlike Android apps.

Instagram may be the app that is primarily used on mobile, but that does not mean we do not have the option to view Insta Stories anonymously on desktop.

1. Open Chrome or any other Chromium-based browser, then install the Anonymous view for Instagram Stories extension by opening this link and clicking on Add to Chrome button.



2. Then click on Add-extension to confirm the installation.



3. Once done, click on the extension icon at the top right corner. Then select the Anonymous View for Instagram Story extension.



4. This will open the extension in the new tab. Here you will get the entire list of stories from users you follow. If you cannot find any stories here, make sure to open instagram.com and log in with your Instagram account.



5. Not only can you view the IG stories of the people you follow, but you can also open the search option and search for users and view their stories.

6. The extension also allows you to download stories while you are viewing.



Apart from these apps, many other apps are available on all platforms. But there are some of the best apps that have no ads and offer more in the free version. Also, all three apps have a good UI and UX. However, you can also take advantage of other apps since you can only view a certain number of stories in the free version. Instead, you can use multiple apps to view IG stories from more accounts than just one app.

Now here is another crude but simple way to watch Insta stories anonymously. The trick involves opening the Instagram app either on your Android phone or iPhone. The app preloads some of the latest stories onto your phone.

At this time, switch ON the Flight Mode (Airplane mode)!

This lets you view the Stories anonymously. Just ensure you close the app once you are done before turning OFF the flight mode (airplane mode).

Some people even have an alternative anonymous account to spy on Insta stories. But that’s too much effort for most.

Yes, you can watch Insta stories anonymously on Android, iPhone, or desktop by using third-party apps as we have listed in our article. In fact, you can even download IG stories using these apps. They are free to use with some restrictions.

In order to view an Instagram story anonymously, you are required to download one of the IG story downloader apps we have mentioned in this article depending upon if you are using Android, iPhone, or desktop.

Utilize the anonymous Story Viewer apps like we have mentioned in the article to anonymously view stories of those who have blocked you. All you need is the link to their profile. You’d still need to login with your credentials though.

Even if you missed a user’s Instagram Story, you can still see stories they uploaded even if they disappear from the app after 24 hours. Using the Stories Downloader, you can monitor Stories on up to 20 profiles simultaneously. The server will keep Stories for seven days and during this time you will be able to view and download stories that are no longer available in the app.

In order to download Instagram stories, you can use apps like Silent Stories on Android or BlindStory for iOS. Even Chrome extensions will let you download IG stories anonymously on your desktop.

There are many third-party apps like InSaver that let you download Instagram videos on Android, iPhone, or desktop. You can also use online Instagram video downloaders like InstaFinsta. We have detailed the steps in our guide.

I recently found a site story-down.com

This is nice because you can see up to the exact time the story was uploaded. Viewing the story is, of course, anonymous. I hope this helps you update your blog post!

