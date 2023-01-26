Ethereum price set to slip to $1,000 as five c-banks have their say – FXStreet

Filip L.

FXStreet Follow Following

Ethereum (ETH) price is getting a lesson on central banking 101 on Thursday as over five central banks are set to shed light on the current economic situation and how they see the economy, inflation and their monetary policy evolving. From the looks of it, the day promises to be a bloodbath as several comments from central bankers point to more hawkish and severe interventions as inflation remains sticky. Within Asia, big interventions from the PBoC and the BoJ risk building for a blue-Monday event that could trigger a massive sell-off in the markets should one or other stop its intervention in the market to try and support its currency.

Ethereum price is slowly but surely trading lower yet again towards $1,000 as the dust settles over the hawkish message from the Fed. Although the Fed raised rates by the anticipated 75 bps, the underlying message from Chairman Powell was harsh and left no imagination for a soft landing. The US economy will crash and go into recession as it appears to be the only solution to get inflation down, making it time for traders to fasten their seatbelts and get ready for a hard landing.

ETH price currently sees bulls getting pushed against the wall at $1,243.89 and being forced by bears to forfeit their position like a playground bully demanding lunch money from the nerds. Once bulls start capitulating, the sell-side demand will explode and see XRP price hit $1,014.30. That level is likely to be the last line of defence before $1,000; when breaks below it will come into play



ETH/USD Daily chart

Alternatively, a plain and simple bounce off $1,243.89 level would probably see ETH price increase to $1,400. It would mean that bulls are not that easy to push out of their positions, and that sellers will start taking their gains, easing the bearish pressure on price action. Should a daily close print above $1,400, more gains could be up for grabs by Friday and over the weekend towards $1,479, which is the high of September 16.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Aptos price has undergone an incredible rally over the past week that has caught many investors off guard in a good way. This massive run-up could be coming to an end based on technical and on-chain perspectives.

Bitcoin price currently auctions at $23,084, as profit is being taken on smaller time frames after rallying 5% earlier in the day. The bulls have accomplished a new high on the month at $23,816.

XRP price validated last week's bullish trade by breaching $0.420. Now the same target area is acting as resistance, setting up a downswing toward the origin points of the previous rally. A breach above $0.328 would invalidate the bearish thesis.

CFTC Commissioner is looking to introduce and establish new cryptocurrency rules. Johnson also suggested the agency should have the authority to engage in due diligence to fulfill customer protection and market integrity.

US Dollar Index (DXY) seesaws near 102.00 as the bulls struggle to defend the first daily gains in three, marked the previous day, during early Tuesday’s inactive trading.

Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer.

Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.

Opinions expressed at FXStreet are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXStreet or its management. FXStreet has not verified the accuracy or basis-in-fact of any claim or statement made by any independent author: errors and omissions may occur. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained on this website, by FXStreet, its employees, clients or contributors, is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. FXStreet will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information.

source