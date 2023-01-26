Will there be a second Amazon Prime Day sale in Canada? Everything we know so far – Yahoo News

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Deal hunters are likely already familiar with Amazon Prime Day, Amazon‘s two-day summer shopping event that offers Prime members exclusive deals and discounts on thousands of must-have items.
This year, the event was held in Canada and across the globe on July 12 and 13. According to an Amazon press release, Prime members purchased more than 300 million items during the two-day sale, making this year’s event the “biggest Prime Day event in Amazon’s history.”
Given the success of Amazon Prime Day in Canada and globally, it makes sense that the retailer could be planning to replicate the shopping event with a second sale this year, as some reports have suggested.
But will there really be a second 2022 Amazon Prime Day? Keep reading to find out everything we know so far.
Although details surrounding a second Prime Day sale event are still scarce, rumours have begun swirling that Amazon is planning a second sale event exclusively for Prime members.
CNBC first broke the news in June, reporting that Amazon “plans to hold a second shopping event for Prime members…marking the first time the company will hold two such events in the same year.”
We’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for more news ahead of the reported event, so be sure to check back for updates.
In July, an Insider report suggested that the event could be held in October, though specific dates have yet to be officially announced by Amazon.
While we don’t know for certain just yet, we can take a look back at the Prime Day dates from previous years for potential clues:
Prime Day 2015: July 15
Prime Day 2016: July 12
Prime Day 2017: July 11
Prime Day 2018: July 16 -17
Prime Day 2019: July 15 – 16
Prime Day 2020: Oct. 13 – 14 (delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic)
Prime Day 2021: Cancelled in Canada
Prime Day 2022: July 12 to 13
Prime Day is Amazon’s biggest sale of the year, with deals offered exclusively for Amazon Prime members.
Customers are able to shop products from top brands and third-party sellers, including many small and medium-sized businesses. New deals—from fashion and electronics to toys and home— go live throughout Prime Day, offering savings on products across categories.
To shop current deals, click here to browse the thousands of items available on Amazon Canada and find more Amazon Prime membership details below.
$200
$265 at Amazon
$60
$75 at Amazon
$104
$150 at Amazon
$218
$298 at Amazon
$50
$67 at Amazon
$70
$90 at Amazon
In addition to access to Prime Day sales and deals, a Prime membership has tons of additional year-round perks. It includes free two-day and same-day shipping, access to Prime Video original TV shows and movies, and free e-book and music downloads through Prime Music and Prime Reading. If you’re not already a member, you can enrol in a 30-day free trial that gives you all of the benefits of a Prime membership without the full commitment.
Currently Amazon Prime membership costs $99/year or $9.99/month for Canadian subscribers. Discounted rates are also available for students.
Beyond Prime Day, Amazon’s shopping pages are broken down into easy-to-shop sections that give you access to the best daily deals. Under the Deals Store tab, you’ll find each section filled with limited-time offers.
You can also sign up for notifications ahead of Prime Day, to ensure that you never miss a moment of the action.
Create deal alerts for personalized recommendations: Prime members can subscribe to receive deal alert notifications related to their recent Amazon searches and recently viewed items. All they have to do is visit the Prime Day event page on the Amazon app between now and Prime Day to create deal alerts. Once Prime Day arrives, members will receive push notifications on any available deals.
Get deal notifications from Alexa: Prime members never have to worry about missing a deal thanks to Alexa. Members can add products to their Wish List, Cart, or Save for Later, and then ask Alexa to notify them about the deal when it’s live or even order it on their behalf.
Set a reminder: Prime members can say, “Remind me when Prime Day starts,” to be alerted when the two-day deals event begins.
