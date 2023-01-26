Ethereum Price Prediction: Is ETH Price Ready For A Blast To $2000? – The Coin Republic

Home » Ethereum Price Prediction: Is ETH Price Ready For A Blast To $2000?

Ethereum has remained a favorite choice for investors after Bitcoin. It has seen strong growth and can continue to do the same in future. ETH shift to PoS has remained a mile stone for the whole world. Ethereum is currently preparing for the Shanghai upgrade. ETH devs are currently preparing for the withdrawals after the upgrade. Ethereum devs has prepared a testing environment called “Shadow Fork”. Ethereum developer Marius Van Der Wijden has recently tweeted about the recent upgrade. Meanwhile, Developers of ETH are attempting to attack the forked testnet with malicious nodes to look for any thing suspicious. ETH has observed a recent rally up to $1600. Various analysts are expecting strong growth in Ethereum in near future.

ETH is currently ranked second in the CMC and has a market cap of $198 Billion. Volume of the asset price has seen a drop of 0.8% in the intraday session. Volume to market cap ratio of the asset price hints at the consolidation in price.

Ethereum is currently showing strength and is holding its position near a crucial level. The weekly technical chart of the ETH suggests a weak upside move. On the daily chart it is trading near the value of $1610 with a nominal gain in the intraday session. Resistance for the ETH can be seen near $1800. Meanwhile, the support of the asset price can be seen near $1400. It is trading above the 50 and 100 Daily Moving Average. There can be a positive crossover which can push the price near $2000.

RSI of the ETH suggests its presence in the overbought zone.The overall sentiment of the RSI is neutral.

Ethereum devs are preparing for the Shanghai upgrade and the coming withdrawals. ETH price is currently in a consolidated mode but can soon see a new high in the future.

Major Support: $1400

Major Resistance: $1800

