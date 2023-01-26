ADULT SWIM ORDERS NEW EPISODES OF ICONIC SERIES “AQUA TEEN HUNGER FORCE”

Original Movie “Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm” Arrives on HBO Max Feb. 8 and Adult Swim March 12

Adult Swim, the leader in adult animation and #1 destination for young adults, has ordered a 12th season of the perennial favorite “Aqua Teen Hunger Force” from original creators Dave Willis and Matt Maiellaro. Encompassing five all-new episodes, the order comes on the heels of the latest feature film “Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm,” which arrives on HBO Max Feb. 8 and on Adult Swim March 12 at midnight.

“We are thrilled to be making more ‘Aqua Teen Hunger Force’ episodes for a new generation of fans, building upon the most impressive collection of IP ever assembled. Success is optimal and leads to quality,” said Maiellaro and Willis simultaneously, almost as if they were programmed by ChatGPT.

“Congratulations!” they added. “You waited just long enough for ‘Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm’ to be free on the service your parents pay for. I can’t wait for you to discover the project everyone has been talking about, and by everyone, I mean our personal twitter accounts. There is too much stuff to watch already. Breathe, and focus exclusively on Aqua Teen. Delete everything else.”

“Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm” features everyone’s favorite Aqua Teens: the brainy Frylock, the mouthy Master Shake, the loveable Meatwad, and everyone’s favorite perverted neighbor, Carl. They split up then get back together to fight everyone’s favorite corporate overlord, Amazin, led by everyone’s favorite tech mogul, Neil (voiced by everyone’s favorite Peter Serafinowicz) and his trusty scientist sidekick, Elmer (Golden Globe* winner Paul Walter Hauser, who is everyone’s favorite).

The feature stars Carey Means “The Brak Show”) as Frylock, Dana Snyder (“Squidbillies”) as Master Shake, and co-creator Dave Willis (“Squidbillies,” “Your Pretty Face Is Going to Hell”) as Meatwad. The film also stars Peter Serafinowicz (“The Tick”), Paul Walter Hauser (“Black Bird”), Natasha Rothwell (“The White Lotus”), Robert Smigel (“Bob’s Burgers”) and Tim Robinson (“Detroiters”). The movie was written and directed by series creators Dave Willis and Matt Maiellaro and produced by Williams Street Productions.

*2022 Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film, “Black Bird”

