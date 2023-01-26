Apple still on track for iPad Pro revamp with OLED display in 2024 – AppleInsider

Copyright © 2023, Quiller Media, Inc.

Contact Us | Privacy Policy

The 2022 12.9-inch iPad Pro on the Magic Keyboard

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site.

Apple may be planning a “major iPad Pro revamp,” which could include a new OLED display — but it likely won’t occur until 2024.

Apple’s iPad Pro lineup was refreshed with Apple’s M2 chip in October 2022, but the design has largely remained the same over the last several years.

In Sunday’s edition of Power On, Mark Gurman suggests that 2023 will be a relatively uneventful year for iPad. As a result, if his report is accurate, there will be no significant upgrades to the iPad Pro, iPad Air, iPad mini, or entry-level iPad.

However, Gurman believes that Apple may be planning a notable revamp for the iPad Pro that could happen in early 2024. He suspects the tablet will get an “updated design,” and reiterates rumors that have been circulating for about 18 months about incorporation of an OLED display.

Gurman doesn’t state exactly what the updated design might entail, though several analysts have suggested that the iPad Pro will get an OLED display, perhaps with dry etching, by 2024.

Some rumors claimed that the iPad Pro lineup would get microLED display technology by 2024, a report now suggests that the technology will first come to the Apple Watch Ultra in 2024. The rest of Apple’s devices, including its iPhone, iPad, and Mac lineup, could get microLED starting in 2025.

Apple’s iPad Pro lineup was refreshed with Apple’s M2 chip in October 2022, but the design has largely remained the same over the last several years.

In Sunday’s edition of Power On, Mark Gurman suggests that 2023 will be a relatively uneventful year for iPad. As a result, if his report is accurate, there will be no significant upgrades to the iPad Pro, iPad Air, iPad mini, or entry-level iPad.

However, Gurman believes that Apple may be planning a notable revamp for the iPad Pro that could happen in early 2024. He suspects the tablet will get an “updated design,” and reiterates rumors that have been circulating for about 18 months about incorporation of an OLED display.

Gurman doesn’t state exactly what the updated design might entail, though several analysts have suggested that the iPad Pro will get an OLED display, perhaps with dry etching, by 2024.

Some rumors claimed that the iPad Pro lineup would get microLED display technology by 2024, a report now suggests that the technology will first come to the Apple Watch Ultra in 2024. The rest of Apple’s devices, including its iPhone, iPad, and Mac lineup, could get microLED starting in 2025.

Come on Apple! I’ve been using an iPP10.5 for 5 years now. Software keyboard only. Make it 5:4 aspect ratio, 11.5 and 14.5 inch diagonal, with an optional flush back camera model. ;}

tht said: Come on Apple! I’ve been using an iPP10.5 for 5 years now. Software keyboard only. Make it 5:4 aspect ratio, 11.5 and 14.5 inch diagonal, with an optional flush back camera model. ;} Why do you need both 11,5 and 14,5?

And how 5:4 is better than 4:3?

Why do you need both 11,5 and 14,5?

And how 5:4 is better than 4:3?

I bet Apple is on track to on track for other future devices.

urahara said: tht said: Come on Apple! I’ve been using an iPP10.5 for 5 years now. Software keyboard only. Make it 5:4 aspect ratio, 11.5 and 14.5 inch diagonal, with an optional flush back camera model. ;} Why do you need both 11,5 and 14,5?

And how 5:4 is better than 4:3? I think 5:4 will be better in both landscape and portrait orientations while providing more vertical screen space for apps while the software keyboard is out. I think portrait orientation is too tall with 4:3. 11.5 and 14.5 inch versions because I’d like to have the option of a more portable version and a desktop version, as part of an “iPad Pro” lineup. Basically the same reasons why Apple has 11 and 12.9 inch versions. 11.5, well 11.53 inch, and 14.5 inch specifically because that will give you 12 and 15 keys at the typical 0.75″ spacing in landscape. And, with the 14.5 in portrait orientation, the software keyboard can have 12 keys, which means you can just have the same size keyboard as a “11.5” in landscape in the portrait orientation of the 14.5. With typical key spacing seen on external keyboards, it makes typing on the software keyboard nice and easy. Apple has a lot places they can go with the iPad lineup. They are typically quite conservative in what product to bring to market and just doesn’t like to do any unusual products. Like a 2.4:1 aspect ration 8″ iPad. Movie theater aspect ratio. The width will be small enough to comfortably thumb type, and put in pockets. It can function as an iPod Touch Max. This wishful thinking for a 11.5 and 14.5 5:4 is also about keeping the iPad Pro as a primarily touch device by making the software keyboard a better experience. The current trend with the Magic Keyboard case is driving more landscape usage of iPad Pros, and therefore is driving it to have wider aspect ratios, and driving more reliance on the MK as an input. It’s great and should be supported, but iPads should be touch first.

I think 5:4 will be better in both landscape and portrait orientations while providing more vertical screen space for apps while the software keyboard is out. I think portrait orientation is too tall with 4:3.

11.5 and 14.5 inch versions because I’d like to have the option of a more portable version and a desktop version, as part of an “iPad Pro” lineup. Basically the same reasons why Apple has 11 and 12.9 inch versions. 11.5, well 11.53 inch, and 14.5 inch specifically because that will give you 12 and 15 keys at the typical 0.75″ spacing in landscape. And, with the 14.5 in portrait orientation, the software keyboard can have 12 keys, which means you can just have the same size keyboard as a “11.5” in landscape in the portrait orientation of the 14.5. With typical key spacing seen on external keyboards, it makes typing on the software keyboard nice and easy.

Apple has a lot places they can go with the iPad lineup. They are typically quite conservative in what product to bring to market and just doesn’t like to do any unusual products. Like a 2.4:1 aspect ration 8″ iPad. Movie theater aspect ratio. The width will be small enough to comfortably thumb type, and put in pockets. It can function as an iPod Touch Max.

This wishful thinking for a 11.5 and 14.5 5:4 is also about keeping the iPad Pro as a primarily touch device by making the software keyboard a better experience. The current trend with the Magic Keyboard case is driving more landscape usage of iPad Pros, and therefore is driving it to have wider aspect ratios, and driving more reliance on the MK as an input. It’s great and should be supported, but iPads should be touch first.

A revamp with OLED? Wait, what? All of the display coverage lately has been about the eventual move, when prices come down, from OLED to mini-LED in computer applications because of several advantages. But the iPad 12.9 inch already has a mini-LED display… so we’re gonna go backwards and replace it with OLED? This makes no sense.

The forthcoming Mac Pro is reportedly unlikely to add support for external GPUs, as well as not allowing user-upgradeable RAM.

According to a new patent, Apple wants us to be able to dance, wave, gesture, or just enter and leave rooms, to have our smart devices like the HomePod do what we want.

Apple's VR headset will feature a 3D operating system that will resemble iOS with hand and finger gesture recognition — and can be used as a macOS display.

The Mac Pro is still available as the Mac to switch to Apple Silicon. The powerful M2 Pro Mac mini is now out, and it gives the tower a run for its money.

Apple added powerful new M2 Pro and M2 Max chips to the 14-inch MacBook Pro. Here's how it compares to the 2022 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2.

Apple has added powerful new M2 Pro and M2 Max chips to the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro. Here's how they stack up versus the M1 Max and M1 Pro models.

The M2 Pro Mac mini bridges the gap between entry-level and high-end. Here's how it compares to the baseline Mac Studio.

On January 17, Apple refreshed its Mac mini with the M2 Apple Silicon processor — and more. Here's how the new M2 and M2 Pro models compare to the 2020 M1 Mac mini.

New Mac Pro may not support external GPUs

iPhone 15 could be the first iPhone to feature Wi-Fi 6E

Apple eases COVID-19 policies to encourage returning to the office

Maxed out MacBook Air & MacBook Pro – what you get for the money

Save up to $300 on Apple's M2 Mac mini & new MacBook Pro 2023

Surfing docuseries 'Make or Break' season two debuts on February 17

Fortnite further crippled on iOS with January 30 update

Apple TV+ announces raft of new children's shows

The forthcoming Mac Pro is reportedly unlikely to add support for external GPUs, as well as not allowing user-upgradeable RAM.

According to a new patent, Apple wants us to be able to dance, wave, gesture, or just enter and leave rooms, to have our smart devices like the HomePod do what we want.

Apple's VR headset will feature a 3D operating system that will resemble iOS with hand and finger gesture recognition — and can be used as a macOS display.

If you're looking for Thunderbolt 4-compatible hubs and docks so that you can add more connectivity to your Mac, we've curated some of the best docking and port-expanding accessories currently on the market.

The just-released Mac mini looks unexciting from the exterior with its years-old design — but don't let that fool you. This unassuming Mac is a steal with surprising performance.

At the 2023 CES, we went hands on with some of the best smart home products to launch outside of Apple's HomeKit ecosystem.

We went hands-on with all of the new smart home products that work with Apple HomeKit so far this year, trying out everything from smart lights to wall-mounted controllers.

There was a lot to see that works with your iPhone at the 2023 CES. Here's what we loved.

The Cherry KW 9100 Slim is a full-sized Bluetooth Mac keyboard that claims to be a low-budget alternative to a Magic Keyboard.

Smart lightbulbs are a great way to liven up an old lamp with color. The Meross Smart LED Lightbulb uses HomeKit to allow you to customize an existing lamp and automatically switch to new colors or brightness levels.

The Fuel 4-in-1 Power Station from Case-Mate can simultaneously recharge an iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods, and a fourth device in an all-in-one charging system.

The Keychron Q1 Pro is a well-engineered mechanical keyboard has one exciting trait that sets it apart from the Q1 variant: wireless connectivity.

Great MagSafe compatible accessories can be attached to a high price tag. Belkin, who has produced several MagSafe-compatible accessories, may have broken the stereotype with the affordable Wireless Magnetic Charging Stand.

AppleInsider is one of the few truly independent online publications left. If you love what we do, please consider a small donation to help us keep the lights on.

If you love AppleInsider and want to support independent publications, please consider a small donation.

Follow us on Social Media:

{{ title }}

source