How the Biggest Streaming Services Stack Up at the End of 2022 – Adweek

December 29, 2022

The 2022 TV landscape was defined by international expansion, mergers, acquisitions and content explosions (and reductions). With a rough first half of the year for many of the biggest services on the market, there was a distinct shift in priorities away from subscriber growth and toward revenue growth.

As part of Adweek’s year-in-review coverage, we took a deep dive into the major streaming services, how they compare at the end of the year and what 2023 might bring.

Here are our biggest takeaways from the state of streaming at the end of 2022.

Though Netflix is still the world’s largest streaming service, Disney is racing to the top. Combined, the Disney bundle (Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+) reached 235 million subscriptions globally at the end of its fiscal fourth quarter—an addition of 61 million in a year.

The company’s flagship streamer Disney+ climbed to 164.2 million subscribers, up from the 118.1 million it had at the end of 2021. Hulu and ESPN+ have 47.2 million and 24.3 million subscribers, respectively, and those services are only available in the U.S.

But despite Disney’s rapid direct-to-consumer growth, not all was smooth sailing at the House of Mouse in 2022. The company’s DTC sector lost $1.5 billion in revenue last quarter—and $4 billion over the last year. Most of those losses came from Disney+, spooking investors and the board alike and prompting the ousting of CEO Bob Chapek and the return of Bob Iger.

In early December, the company launched Disney+ Basic—a $7.99 per month ad-supported offering (currently only available in the U.S.)—with the hopes that a lower-priced tier will bring in further revenue from both advertisers and subscribers who might be drawn to a cheaper option.

By Adding Ads, Disney+ and Netflix Are Disrupting the Streaming Industry—Again