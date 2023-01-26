Jeff Pu: Apple Watch Ultra to get larger display with Micro LED technology in 2024 – 9to5Mac

January 2

Apple released the first Apple Watch Ultra a few months ago, and even though the product is focused on users who do extreme sports, many customers have been opting for it due to its larger screen and better battery life. According to Haitong Intl Tech Research analyst Jeff Pu, Apple has plans to bring Micro LED technology to the Apple Watch Ultra with an even larger display in the future.



Except for the Apple Watch Ultra, none of the new Apple Watch models are exactly appealing. For instance, the only addition to the Apple Watch Series 8 compared to the Series 7 was the body temperature sensor and the Crash Detection feature.

And unfortunately, it seems that the 2023 Apple Watch models will also be somewhat boring for those who were waiting for a more significant upgrade. In a note to investors seen by 9to5Mac, Jeff Pu says he expects Apple Watch sales to drop in 2023 due to a “lack of significant spec upgrade.”

But people willing to wait longer to buy a new Apple Watch might benefit from some good new technology. The analyst claims that the 2024 Apple Watch Ultra is likely to adopt a Micro LED panel instead of OLED. For those unfamiliar, Micro LED is an alternative to OLED that can achieve even higher brightness levels with higher color accuracy.

According to rumors, Apple has been working on bringing Micro LED displays to some of its products in the future. However, the technology is still considerably more expensive than OLED and Mini LED. This makes the Apple Watch an ideal product to be the first to have such a display panel. After all, Apple Watch was also Apple’s first device with an OLED display.

But more than just a Micro LED display, the analyst has heard from sources familiar with the matter that the 2024 Apple Watch Ultra will have a larger 2.1-inch display, up from 1.93 inches on the current model. That doesn’t necessarily mean that the entire watch will get bigger, as Apple could simply reduce its bezels.

There aren’t many rumors about Apple Watch Series 9 yet, and we still don’t know if Apple plans to introduce a new Apple Watch Ultra later this year. Multiple reports suggest that Apple is still working on blood glucose level and also blood pressure sensors for the Apple Watch, although none of these are expected anytime soon.

