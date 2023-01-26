Flipkart Big Saving Days sale ends today: Top deals on flagship smartphones | Mint – Mint

During the Flipkart Big Savings Days sale, users can avail a five percent cashback on using Flipkart Axis Bank credit card on their purchases. Additionally, interested customers can also avail a 10 percent instant discount on Citi Bank and ICICI bank cards. The company’s Pay Later offer will also be there during the sale and the e-tailer will offer gift cards up to ₹ 1000.

Flipkart, a Walmart owned e-commerce platform, started its Republic Day sales from January 15 and it will conclude today (Jan 20, 2023). Notably, the Flipkart Plus members could access all the offers and deals before everyone from January 14, 2023. Moreover, users can also register for the Plus membership with 40 Flipkart Supercoins and get early access to the Big Savings Days sale.

Here are some of the deals on flagship level smartphones:

Nothing Phone (1)

The Nothing Phone (1) (8GB RAM + 256GB storage) is listed at a discounted price of ₹27,499. Interested customers can avail a bank Offer of 10 percent discount on Citi Credit Card and EMI transactions, up to ₹1,000 on orders of ₹5,000 and above. Moreover, the deal also comes with an exchange offer of up to ₹27,499.

This smartphone is equipped with a 6.55-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 60Hz to 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate. The screen is HDR10+ and comes with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on back and front. Nothing smartphone is powered by mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 778+ octa-core processor.

realme 9 Pro+ 5G

The realme 9 Pro+ 5G ( 8GB RAM + 256 GB) comes at a discounted price of ₹25,499. Interested customers can avail a 10 percent off on Citi Credit Card and EMI transactions. Moreover, the deal also comes with an exchange offer of up to ₹25,499.

The Realme 9 Pro+ 5G features a 6.4 inch AMOLED display having 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone uses MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset. The phone packs a 4,500mAh battery coupled with a 60W charger. In optics, Realme 9 Pro Plus features 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor along with an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro shooter. It has a 16MP front camera.

POCO F4 5G

The POCO F4 5G (8GB RAM + 128GB) comes at a discounted price of ₹25,999. Interested customers can avail a 10 percent off on ICICI Bank Credit Card EMI transactions. Moreover, the deal also comes with an exchange offer of up to ₹25,999.

This smartphone features a 6.67-inches of FHD+ display and packs a 4500mAh battery. It runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor and houses a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64MP primary camera sensor.

