Prime Members get free Grubhub+ for a year, and there's an amazing 20% off welcome offer – CBS News

By Kaylyn McKenna
January 23, 2023 / 3:29 PM / Essentials
If you’ve been on the fence about signing up for an Amazon Prime subscription, the e-commerce retailer’s latest offer might sway you. In addition to ultra-fast shipping, special discounts and access to Amazon Prime video and Amazon Music, Amazon Prime members also now get a free Grubhub+ membership for one year.
Grubhub+ gives members free delivery from participating restaurants so that you can skip the dishes and order your favorite meals without those pesky fees. Plus, Prime members who activate their Grubhub+ membership before Valentine’s Day will get 20% off their first order.
The deal extends to existing and brand new Amazon Prime subscribers, so you can sign up now to take advantage of this deal.
Amazon Prime membership, $14.99 per month or $139 per year
Already a Prime member? Click here to activate your free Grubhub+ membership.
Read on for our favorite deal picks at Amazon’s sale, or tap the button below to see all the deals.
The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancelation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone’s camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.
The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods Pro 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods.
Apple AirPods Pro 2, $239 (reduced from $249)
Theragun Pro is a professional-grade device constructed for physical therapists, trainers and other professionals, but it’s also great for athletes, however amateur. Like the Theragun Elite, it is equipped with an OLED screen and a customizable speed range of 1,750 to 2,400 PPMs (percussions per minute) with three presets. However, instead of 40 pounds of force, the Pro boasts 60 and is the only model with an adjustable arm, allowing for easier use.
The Theragun Pro comes with six attachments: a dampener, standard ball, wedge, thumb, cone and super soft tip. A two-year warranty (compared with just one with the less expensive models) makes it more appealing for anyone who might use the gadget daily.
Theragun Pro, $499 (reduced from $599)
If you’re looking for something more portable (and more affordable) than the Theragun, check out this deal on the Bob and Brad Q2 mini massage gun. The 4.7-star-rated mini massage gun comes with five massage attachments to target every muscle group. It weighs less than 1 lb, making it a great portable option to throw in your gym bag or bring on trips. Plus, it’s 46% off right now at Amazon.
Bob and Brad Q2 mini massage gun, $70 (reduced from $130)
The new Fire HD 8 tablet (2022) offers 30% faster performance over the prior model. The tablet features a lightweight yet durable design with an 8-inch HD screen. It also provides enhanced battery life with 13 hours of watch time on a single charge.
Like all Amazon Fire products, you have a choice between ad-supported and ad-free models. The ad-supported models are less expensive, and feature advertisements on the tablet’s lock screen. Both options are on sale now.
Amazon Fire HD 8 (ad-supported, 32 GB), $80 (reduced from $100)
Amazon Fire HD 8 (ad-supported, 64 GB), $110 (reduced from $130)
Amazon Fire HD 8 (ad-free, 32 GB), $95 (reduced from $115)
Amazon Fire HD 8 (ad-free, 64 GB), $125 (reduced from $145)
The Eero Pro 6E tri-band mesh Wi-Fi system is the brand’s first Wi-Fi 6E-compatible system — and right now these advanced Wi-Fi systems are 25% off.
The Eero Pro 6E supports faster speeds and direct access to the new 6 GHz band when using Wi-Fi 6E devices. It supports network speeds up to 2.3 Gbps and allows for up to 100 connected devices.
Amazon Eero Pro 6E tri-band mesh Wi-Fi 6E system (1-pack), $224 (reduced from $299)
Amazon Eero Pro 6E tri-band mesh Wi-Fi 6E system (2-pack), $374 (reduced from $499)
Amazon Eero Pro 6E tri-band mesh Wi-Fi 6E system (3-pack), $524 (reduced from $699)
The super-thin and light Oasis has the most features of any of the current Kindle models. It has a larger screen, auto-adjusting light sensors, page-turn buttons and an automatic, rotating page orientation. Unlike the Paperwhite, it’s made of glass and aluminum. The Kindle Oasis is waterproof, too, making it the perfect e-reader for the poolside or beach reading.
The bundle includes a Kindle Oasis, a leather cover and a power adapter. It comes in 8 GB and 32 GB storage options.
Kindle Oasis essentials bundle (8 GB), $290 (reduced from $320)
If you’re hoping to travel more in 2023 or planning a romantic Valentine’s Day getaway, you might want to take advantage of this deal on the Delsey Paris Helium Aero hardside luggage. This best-selling suitcase has a 4.5-star Amazon rating and it’s currently 26% off.
Delsey Paris Helium Aero hardside luggage, $185 (reduced from $232)
The Duo Crisp is the Instant Pot Duo, but with the ability to air fry. It comes with a multi-level, air-fryer basket.
If you’re keeping count, the 11-in-1 Instant Pot Duo Crisp can do all of these things: air fry, pressure cook, slow cook, bake, broil, roast, steam, sauté, proof, sous-vide cook and warm food.
Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 with air fryer lid (8 quart), $152 (reduced from $200)
This mini coffee device is a great option for small spaces.
The five-inch-wide Keurig coffee maker lets you brew up to 12 ounces of coffee, hot chocolate, tea and more. It offers an energy-efficient feature that automatically turns the coffee maker off 90 seconds after you’ve brewed your cup.
Keurig K-Mini coffee maker, $80 (regularly $100)
The Roomba 694 is Wi-Fi-enabled. Control the vac with your connected smartphone or device via the iRobot Home app. The Roomba 694 has a 90-minute run time before it automatically docks and recharges.
“We have two dogs, one that sheds moderately,” a customer says. “I purchased in hopes that it at least would help between regular vacuuming. I vacuumed first with my Dyson then set it free. When it was done with the job, I didn’t expect much in the dust trap… I was wrong! It was full! Super impressed.”
iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum, $179 (reduced from $274)
The Garmin Vivoactive 4 with a 45mm case is 45% off right now at Amazon. This Garmin smartwatch uses Garmin’s Pulse Ox technology to track your energy levels, respiration, menstrual cycle, stress, sleep, heart rate, hydration levels and more. It can stream downloaded music from Spotify and Amazon Music. When paired with your smartphone, the watch can receive incoming notifications.
This Garmin smartwatch features more than 20 preloaded GPS and indoor sports apps. Want a personal trainer on your wrist? This watch can show you animated workouts via your watch screen.
Available in a variety of colors.
Garmin Vivoactive 4 (black), $239 (reduced from $330)
If you’ve never had sous vide cooked meat and vegetables, well — you’re missing out. The 12.8-inch Anova Nano sous vide precision cooker circulates heated water at exact temperatures to cook foods to perfection. Rated 4.7 stars on Amazon.
Anova Nano sous vide precision cooker, $99 (reduced from $149)
The Galaxy Z Flip 4 offers enhanced charging support, an upgraded processor chip and some notable camera upgrades. It also includes aesthetic improvements such as a slimmer design and a new Bespoke edition.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 includes two rear cameras — a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide. The rear cameras convert to front-facing selfie cameras with a flip of the phone. The Galaxy Flip 4’s Flexcam camera captures vivid photos at a wide range angles. It also offers a mode to capture better photos at night.
The smartphone features a 6.7-inch foldable display screen with Gorilla Glass Victus Plus. This upgraded Gorilla Glass offers improved scratch resistance and durability. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 supports 25 W wired charging and features 15 W wireless charging support, another upgrade from the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (256 GB), $900 (reduced from $1,100)
Apple’s high-end tablet, the iPad Pro, features a Liquid Retina XDR display, a pro camera system (12 MP wide; 10 MP ultrawide) and a Thunderbolt port for lightning-speed data transfers. Looking for a traditional laptop experience? It’s compatible with Apple’s Magic Keyboard.
The latest iPad Pro comes with several major upgrades. One of the most notable changes is that the 2022 iPad Pros are equipped with the M2 chip, the same fast and powerful chip included in the latest MacBooks. The M2 chip makes this the fastest iPad yet — and an excellent choice for video editing, streaming or gaming.
11″ Apple iPad Pro 4th generation (WiFi, 128 GB), $770 (regularly $799)
The professional-grade Vitamix 5200 blender has a dial that can be rotated at any point during the blend to achieve the texture you want. Its blades move so fast that you can make hot soup out of cold ingredients, right in the blender.
The Vitamix 5200 blender comes with a tamper (a tool that lets you manually move ingredients in the blender) to help with thick blends.
Vitamix 5200 blender, $430 (reduced from $550)
If you’re trying to save some money by making your lattes at home this year, you won’t want to miss this deal on the Wirsh espresso machine. This 15-bar espresso maker helps you brew like a barista at home with the ability to make a single or double shot, easy temperature control, and a milk frothing wand.
Wirsh espresso machine, $140 (reduced from $200)
Right now, you can get the Eufy video doorbell for 40% off.
The video doorbell allows you to access live streams and recordings of any activity that goes on outside your home. The camera’s increased 4:3 aspect ratio allows you to get a full-body view of anyone who approaches your door. The device offers two-way audio and AI-powered human detection.
Eufy video doorbell: $120 (reduced from $200)
This Scwhinn bike is compatible with popular third-party cycling apps, like Peloton and Zwift. It features a full-color, backlit LCD console that monitors your heart rate, speed, time, distance and calories burned while cycling. It also has an adjustable race-style seat and dual-link foot pedals with toe cages and clips for a secure ride.
Schwinn Fitness indoor cycling bike, $999 (reduced from $1,199)
The Amazon Fire TV offers a 4K experience with support for Dolby Vision, HDR 10 and HLG. This smart TV is a must-have for Alexa owners. You can go entirely remote free and ask Alexa to play live TV, stream your favorite TV shows and movies, check sports scores, set timers and reminders, start video calls and more.
The Amazon Fire TV Omni series gives you access to over 1 million movies and TV episodes, plus the streaming platforms you subscribe to. Want to broadcast whatever’s on your phone right into your living room? Use the TV’s Airplay function to share videos, photos and music from your compatible smart devices to your Fire TV.
The Amazon Fire TV Omni series is available in multiple sizes. Prices vary.
65″ Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV, $600 (reduced from $830)
Check in on your pets while you’re at work or out to dinner with the Petcube pet camera. The Petcube streams and records in 1080p video, while providing sound and motion alerts.
If it records anything suspicious or concerning, pet parents can access 24/7 live chat with a veterinarian via the Petcube app.
Petcube pet monitoring camera, $35 (reduced from $50)
The Moto G Stylus is a great, affordable smartphone option. The Moto G Stylus offers a two-day battery life, making it a smart choice for busy students. It also features a built-in stylus and a 50 MP camera. The already affordable smartphone is on sale now for only $180.
Moto G Stylus (128 GB), $180 (reduced from $300)
This heat-press machine (available in two sizes, 9 by 9 inches and 12 by 10 inches) eliminates the need for an iron and simplifies heat-transfer projects. In short, it makes applying a decal on a T-shirt a breeze.
Cricut EasyPress 2 (9″ x 9″), $100 (reduced from $189)
The larger model is ideal for bigger projects like sweatshirts.
Cricut EasyPress 2 (12″ x 10″), $195 (reduced from $239)
Right now, you can save $140 on the Yeedi Vac station robot vacuum and mop on Amazon. The self-emptying device offers a 200-minute runtime with smart mapping and carpet detection.
Yeedi Vac station robot vacuum and mop, $350 after coupon (reduced from $500)
Save 33% on Amazon right now on this colorful Waterpik device designed for children.
The water flosser includes an orthodontic tip for braces, a classic jet tip for general cleaning, and 20 customizable, removable cling labels (so your children can decorate their flossers). The water flosser features three pressure settings.
Waterpik water flosser for kids, $40 (reduced from $60)
This 4.5-star beauty fridge is great for your makeup, creams, cosmetics and rollers. It features two shelves and is compact enough to fit on your bathroom counter or other small spaces.
Finishing Touch Flawless mini beauty fridge, $45 (reduced from $60)
This 10-foot-by-10-foot, extra large throw blanket is the perfect last-minute cozy gift for friends or family members. It’s large enough to fit the whole family but still compact enough to fit into a normal washing machine.
Big Blanket Co extra large throw blanket, $159 (reduced from $169)
Weighted blankets provide enhanced comfort and can help you sleep better in 2023. Right now, you can get this sherpa weighted blanket from Luna for a crazy good price. The blanket is 50% off on Amazon right now, but you can also apply a 20% off coupon for even more savings.
This Luna weighted blanket is made with soft sherpa and premium glass beads. This weighted blanket is available in full, queen and king sizes. Prices vary by size, weight and color.
Luna premium sherpa weighted blanket, $36 after coupon (reduced from $90)
Consider this under-desk treadmill if you work from home and want to get more movement into your daily routine.
This motorized walking and jogging treadmill offers 12 preset exercise modes as well as the option to manually adjust the setting for your perfect workout. The treadmill is currently 23% off at Amazon, plus there is a $50 coupon available.
Redliro under desk treadmill, $319 after coupon (reduced from $480)
This compact home gym system can give you a full body workout with over 65 potential exercises. The Bowflex Power Rods can be used to adjust the resistance from as low as 5 lbs to up to 210 lbs. It features an integrated lat tower and a removable leg extension/curl attachment.
Bowflex Xceed home gym, $799 (reduced from $999)
