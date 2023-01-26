Stock Markets Today: Hindenburg vs Adani, Tank pact, Tesla, Global … – Bloomberg

Bloomberg Markets Americas. Live from New York, is focused on bringing you the most important global business and breaking markets news and information as it happens.

Good morning. An activist short seller is waging a war against Asia’s richest person, Germany Chancellor Scholz’s reputation may be at risk and Tesla reported better results. Here’s what people are talking about.

Nathan Anderson, the activist short seller behind Hindenburg Research, is going after his biggest game yet — what Hindenburg is calling, with characteristic chutzpah, “The Largest Con in Corporate History.’’ His target: Indian industrialist Gautam Adani, a figure even richer than Bill Gates or Warren Buffett, with a net worth of $113.4 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. It’s a remarkable turn for Anderson as little Hindenburg has never swung at a company as big and powerful as Adani Group.

