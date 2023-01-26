Beloved 80’s Legend Michael J. Fox Still Going Strong as New … – FandomWire

Switch to the light mode that's kinder on your eyes at day time.
Michael J. Fox’s Still premiered at the Sundance Film Festival last week and surprisingly earned a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes from all critics who reviewed the film. Fox, who rose to fame in movies such as Back To The Future and The Good Wife, chronicled his life with Parkinson’s disease in the documentary.
The actor was diagnosed three decades ago and retired from acting in 2020. The reviews on the website praised the film’s honesty towards people living with Parkinson’s disease. The documentary showed how Fox’s status as a celebrity gave him an advantage over other people who suffer the same illness.
Oscar-winning screenwriter David Guggenheim spearheaded the documentary, and showed the world the story of an aspiring Canadian kid who moved to Hollywood and ended up becoming the ‘Boy Prince of Hollywood’. Fox stood as an inspiration to millions of people around the world.
Through a series of interviews and reenactments, Still offered an intimate and candid look inside Fox’s life, often told with humor and sarcasm. The actor’s wife, Tracy Pollan, and kids also graced the screen and shared bits of their stories.
Guggenheim was able to squeeze out the most truthful and surprising answers from Fox. He asked about the bruises on his body, and immediately the actor revealed that during filming, he fell and broke several bones in his face, which required surgery.
In a review by IndieWire, Fox was able to tell his life story without holding back. The review reads:
“Fox is open — not just about his disease, but about his personal failings as well. He discusses how, even before Parkinson’s, he was an absent husband and father chasing fame over his family.”
Variety also mentioned in their review how Guggenheim managed to get the most out of the interview they did in the film:
“Guggenheim is the ideal interviewer for the task, asking sincere yet sensitive questions that yield candid answers. He and Harte do something else remarkable: They hold on Fox, including footage most editors would cut in which the actor appears vulnerable in the space between sound bites.”
Still offers more than a sneak peek at Fox’s journey in life, but also serves as a message of hope and determination in the face of adversity.
Telling one’s own narrative is especially difficult, but Fox used humor and playfully recounted the events in his life with candor. Receiving fresh ratings on Rotten Tomatoes proves how carefully crafted the documentary is without sacrificing entertainment.
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie will soon arrive on Apple TV+. The documentary runs for 95 minutes.
