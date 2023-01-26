How to buy the new Apple Watch Series 8, SE, and Ultra – Digital Trends

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

“Choice” is apparently Apple’s word of the year, and that’s obvious in its releases from the Apple Far Out event. The redesigned iPhone 14 line now includes a new, larger model, and there’s a new iPad, too — but the largest choice is present in the new range of Apple Watches. Now, you not only have the choice between the new Apple Watch Series 8 and the Apple Watch SE 2, but you also have the Apple Watch Ultra to worry about.

But you probably already have a pretty good idea of which of the new smartwatches fits your life, so how can you go about buying one? All three new Apple Watches are now available, so if you’ve been holding out for the massive Apple Watch Ultra, now is the time to buy. Here are the best new Apple Watch deals around.

Unless you’re looking to buy an LTE Apple Watch on a specific carrier, Apple itself should always be your first port of call. As usual, Apple is offering some solid trade-in deals, and unlike carriers, you’ll be able to buy the Bluetooth models here too. Apple even has finance options, so it’s also a good choice if you’re looking to spread the cost rather than buy upfront.

Trading in an eligible smartwatch will net you up to $155 off the price of your new Apple Watch. A good discount if you’re buying the Apple Watch SE — less good if you’re buying the $799 Apple Watch Ultra. It might have been nice for Apple to allow people to trade in more to recoup some of the enormous cost of the 49mm monster, but since it’s a more niche device anyway, maybe it doesn’t matter.

As you might expect, AT&T is only offering the LTE-connected models of the new Apple Watches, so prices will be a little bit higher than you’d see from Apple. You can trade in an eligible device for money off your new Watch, and if your trade-in gets you more than the value of the device, it’ll be issued as an AT&T promotional card. That card can be used to pay for your bills or devices. Aside from that, AT&T is also offering 36-month terms, which means a lower price per month than Apple’s 24-month terms. That could be useful if you’re worried about larger per-month payments.

Like AT&T, T-Mobile only offers the LTE models of the new Apple Watches — which makes sense since carriers want you to grab a watch that uses their network. We’re also back in the world of 24-month payment terms as well, which is a good choice if you want your payments over sooner than AT&T’s terms. There’s no trade-in option, but you can get $200 back when you buy two watches (either two Apple Watches or an Apple Watch and one other eligible smartwatch) and activate a new line. All-in-all, it’s perhaps not the best choice if you’ve got older devices that will otherwise gather dust, but it’s a good choice if you’re looking to grab more than one watch and don’t have anything to trade in.

You’re used to this by now, probably: There are only LTE models here, no Bluetooth. But putting that aside, you get a pretty good amount of discount options from Verizon. First, by trading in an eligible smartwatch, you can save up to $180. Or, if you’re looking to buy multiple devices, you can get up to $250 off your second Apple Watch Series 8 or Ultra, or up to $150 on a second Apple Watch SE 2, on any Verizon plan. Or, if you’re buying it with an iPhone, you can get a $120 credit toward your Apple Watch.

