Shiba Inu Price Predictions: Where Will a New Robinhood Listing … – InvestorPlace

SHIB and other cryptos are rising on the listing

Shiba Inu ( SHIB-USD ) price predictions are heating up as experts react to the crypto joining Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD ).

Shiba Inu joins Solana ( SOL-USD ), Polygon ( MATIC-USD ), and Compound (COMP-USD) as the newest crypto listings on Robinhood. This opens them up to more traders, which could mean more growth in the future.

That appears to be the case already with each of these cryptos rising higher today. This has SHIB up 21.4% over the last 24 hours, SOL up 5.1% during the same period, MATIC gaining 7.7% in that time, and COMP getting a 7% boost as of Tuesday morning.

The real question is if that growth will stick around or if it’s just a quick bump on today’s news. Let’s take a look at some price predictions for Shiba Inu below to see!

Before traders jump in on the Shiba Inu trading on Robinhood, there’s one quick detail they need to note. While investors can currently buy and sell the tokens, they can’t deposit or withdraw them just yet. Robinhood intends to add this feature in time.

