Red Bee Media names James Arnold as CEO – BroadcastProME.com

Steve Nylund leaves the role after over five years as Chief Executive Officer.

Red Bee Media has named James Arnold as Chief Executive Officer. Arnold steps into the role from his previous position as Chief Commercial Officer, bringing his extensive experience as a member of Red Bee Media’s founding leadership team.

As Chief Executive Officer, Arnold will lead the next phase of growth, building on the company’s deep roots and proven expertise supporting the world’s leading broadcasters, streaming services, sports leagues and media brands. Red Bee Media provides its customers with a flexible range of services to supply, enrich and deliver the highest-profile media experiences for millions of viewers around the globe. Customers trust Red Bee Media to navigate constant change, drive efficiencies and harness the latest technology to unlock fast-growing markets.

Åsa Tamsons, Ericsson Senior Vice President, Business Area Technologies & New Businesses and Red Bee Media Chairperson, said: “James was there from the very beginning of Red Bee Media and is the right leader to take the business to the next level. The media landscape is changing faster than ever, and broadcasters and content providers of all types need to deliver groundbreaking services to consumers while minimising costs and risks. James has unrivalled experience leading customer-centric teams to deliver great results. I’m looking forward to working with him as he drives Red Bee Media through its next exciting phase.”

James Arnold, CEO of Red Bee Media, added: “I’m hugely honoured and excited to lead Red Bee Media at such a pivotal period of transformation in the media industry. Ever since the company’s foundations, our mission has always been to bring the best service and technology expertise to the most creative minds in media. The collective passion, ingenuity and commitment of our people is the engine behind that commitment. In 2023, the importance of partnerships in media has never been greater. Market acceleration brings increased complexity, risk and unpredictability, and media companies need proven and reliable technology partnerships to capture new revenue opportunities and secure sustainable business growth. We’re ready to empower even more incredible success for our customers, this year and beyond.”

