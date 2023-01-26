Nothing OS 1.1.8 adds Nothing X app, January patch to Phone (1) – 9to5Google

January 20

Although Android 13 is on the lips of Nothing Phone (1) owners, the latest stable Nothing OS 1.1.8 update is now rolling out.



Nothing OS is the name for Nothing’s lightweight flavor of Android that currently only runs on the Phone (1). There are a few key differences between this vision of Android and the build that you’ll find on Pixel phones, but the experience is very similar to that of the Pixel 6a.

According to XDA, the Nothing OS 1.1.8 patch is beginning to roll out for the startups only Android-powered device. The most notable big change is the addition of the Nothing X app. Effectively, this replaces the old Ear (1) application that controls all aspects of the firm’s ANC-capable Bluetooth earbuds.

If you do own the Ear (1) earbuds, all of the existing controls including ANC settings, firmware updates, and more can be controlled from within the Nothing X app. This is joined by the very latest January 2023 security patch. These additions bring parity to those running stable Android 12 builds, as the recent Android 13 beta added the patch and Nothing X app around a week ago.

The full Nothing OS 1.1.8 changelog also notes bug fixes, but there are no further details on what issues have been resolved or patched. We’re not yet seeing the patch on any of our Nothing Phone (1) test devices, but it appears to be rolling out slowly to those in EEA regions at present.

Nothing OS 1.1.8 could be one of the last Android 12-based updates before we see a stable release of Nothing OS 1.5 and Android 13. It’s not clear at this stage, but this would align with the previous timelines shared by Nothing in late-2022.

Damien is a UK-based video producer for 9to5Google. Find him on Twitter: @iamdamienwilde. Email: damien@9to5mac.com

