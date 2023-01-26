What's Coming To Disney+ In December 2022 (US) – What's On … – What's On Disney Plus

Disney+ is getting plenty of new content throughout December in the United States, with new episodes of “Willow”, “The Santa Clauses”, and much more.

Here is the full rundown:

Greg enters the next grade with his confidence and friendships intact, and an eye on the new girl in town, Holly Hills . But at home, Greg is still at war with his older brother, Rodrick, so their parents have handed down the toughest “punishment” imaginable – forcing the boys to spend quality time with each other.



Superstar a cappella group Pentatonix needs inspiration for their annual holiday album. After getting locked in a mystical mailroom, a little Disney magic sends us on a whirlwind tour around the world, discovering holiday traditions and inspiration from Pentatonix fans across the globe. The journey leads the group to realize that wherever we find ourselves, it really is a small world, after all!

“The Territory” provides an immersive look at the tireless fight of the Amazon’s Indigenous Uru-Eu-Wau-Wau people against the encroaching deforestation brought by farmers and illegal settlers. With awe-inspiring cinematography showcasing the titular landscape and richly textured sound design, the film takes audiences deep into the Uru-Eu-Wau-Wau community and provides unprecedented access to the farmers and settlers illegally burning and clearing the protected Indigenous land.



Single mothers, abandoned wives and survivors of sexual and domestic violence enroll in an intense training selection to join rangers protecting elephants from poachers across Africa.



Marine biologist Manu San Félix witnessed the degradation the Mediterranean Sea has suffered over the last 30 years, and embarks on a journey across its waters to find solutions to the alarming situation and prevent more serious consequences.



Writer Sylvain Tesson accompanies the French High Moutain Military Group in their Patagonia expedition. United by the same love of moutaineering, they want to pay tribute to the Aéropostale’s heroes – Mermoz, Saint-Exupéry and Guillaumet – climbing the Fitz Roy range’s and jumping from one of its summits.



An epic period fantasy series with a modern sensibility set in an enchanted land of breathtaking beauty, “Willow” features a diverse international cast with Jonathan Kasdan, Ron Howard, Wendy Mericle, Kathleen Kennedy, and Michelle Rejwan serving as executive producers. The story began with an aspiring magician from a Nelwyn village and an infant girl destined to unite the realms, who together helped destroy an evil queen and banish the forces of darkness. Now, in a magical world where brownies, sorcerers, trolls, and other mystical creatures flourish, the adventure continues, as an unlikely group of heroes set off on a dangerous quest to places far beyond their home, where they must face their inner demons and come together to save their world.

Scott is taken to the Yule-verse where he learns the truth about how he came to be Santa. Meanwhile things at the North Pole get worse as more elves disappear and Christmas spirit is all but destroyed. Scott returns from the Yule-verse and, with Noel, heads back to the North Pole to save Christmas. Before he can, he is quickly captured by Simon. Carol, Cal and Sandra race back to the North Pole to help Scott.

After escaping Dr. Curtain’s compound, the Society retreats to Number Two’s family home in Luxembourg, where she reconnects with her mother and siblings. The kids scramble to rebuild the Worldview Wash but are interrupted by news of a group of Greys in the village nearby – they are out of time! The Society quickly comes up with defensive measures while Mr. Benedict and Dr. Curtain hash things out once and for all. After a final confrontation, the Society comes together to help one of their own.

When teenage supervillain Havoc stands up to the head of the League of Villains, her family members are forced to change their identities and relocate to a sleepy Texas suburb.



Single mother Raven Baxter raises her children along with her friend, Chelsea. Things take a turn when Raven’s son starts showing psychic abilities.



Alice embarks on magical recipe adventures with her best pals, who join her in the bakery to whip up whimsical cakes and treats for friends and neighbours with enchanted kitchen tools and ingredients to help them.



The filmmaker presents unique footage of animals of the same species engaging in fatal fights to survive and thrive in the harsh conditions of the wilderness.



Magician Drummond Money-Coutts travels across various international destinations showcasing his mastery through card play, cheating and magic.



Explore the highlights of the wild in the fascinating country of Botswana. The country holds a diverse range of animals, and is one of the last places in the Africa where they can still live freely. Filmed in HFR at 50 frames per second, the wildlife footage takes the viewer on an exhilarating safari to the Okavango Delta.



Four curious young dinosaurs named Rocky, Bill, Tiny, and Mazu go on adventures while following their herd. Rocky is the courageous one, Bill is the most timid, Tiny is the smallest yet most playful, and Mazu is the most inquisitive. The four friends look at things such as mapping the stars and searching for flowers but most importantly, they are asserting their independence and learning to do things away from the safety of the herd.



The summer training camp is over, and the fall tournament is near. The four members of the Kyoritsu sumo club are determined to win their first match. However, Ryota is unable to stay focused. Meanwhile, Kawarada from the ekiden club joins the sumo club, creating a team of five. In the women’s tournament, Honoka is matched up against Mayu.



“Brahmāstra Part One,” is the story of Shiva – a young man and our protagonist, who is on the brink of an epic love, with a girl named… Isha. But their world is turned upside down, because Shiva learns that he has a mysterious connection to the Brahmāstra… and a great power within him that he doesn’t understand just yet – the power of Fire.

On the 10th anniversary of Violetta’s release, Tini gets together with her former castmates to celebrate, giving her fans an intimate, unique, and unforgettable show. Tini, Jorge Blanco, Candelaria Molfese, and Mercedes Lambre gave the audience a night to remember with their new versions of five of the show’s songs.



This intimate and inspirational film follows Tony Award-winning icon Idina Menzel on her path to realize a lifelong dream: headlining a concert at Madison Square Garden in her hometown of New York City. Featuring never-before-seen performance footage alongside raw and vulnerable interviews, the documentary follows Idina on an intimate journey as she juggles the challenges of being a working mom and wife on a grueling travel schedule while preparing to take the stage at the legendary arena.



In “Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again,” Nick Daley is following in his father’s footsteps as night watchman at the American Museum of Natural History, so he knows what happens when the sun goes down. But when the maniacal ruler Kahmunrah escapes, it is up to Nick to save the museum once and for all.



“CMA Country Christmas” returns for its 13th year. Filmed in Nashville, the special features some of country music’s most beloved artists coming together for an intimate night full of holiday classics.



“Retrograde” captures the final nine months of America’s 20-year war in Afghanistan from multiple perspectives: one of the last U.S. special operations forces units deployed there, a young Afghan general and his corps fighting to defend their homeland against all odds, the civilians desperately attempting to flee as the country collapses, and the Taliban take over. From rarely seen operational control rooms to the frontlines of battle and the chaotic Kabul airport during the final U.S. withdrawal, Heineman’s latest film offers a cinematic and historic window onto the end of America’s longest war and the costs endured for those most intimately involved.



Tis the season for love, laughter and one of the most cherished stories of all time. Join Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy and all the hilarious Muppets in this merry, magical version of Charles Dickens’ classic tale. Michael Caine gives a performance that’s anything but “bah, humbug!” as greedy, penny-pinching Ebenezer Scrooge. One fateful Christmas Eve, Scrooge is visited by the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future. Together with kind, humble Bob Cratchit (Kermit the Frog) and his family, these Spirits open Scrooge’s eyes — and his heart — to the true meaning of Christmas. This new version will include the song the “When Love is Gone”,



U.S. military site Area 51 is the subject of wild speculation and conspiracy theories, and now insiders reveal what really goes on behind closed doors.



Coral reefs are the greatest living organism of this planet.They are the lung which permitted life to exist on Earth for hundreds of millions of years. But today something has changed.The coral reefs are dying.Three young scientists, Federico Fanti, Grace Young and Vanessa Loveburg are hot in pursuit. But how can a geologist and paleontologist, a robotic engineer and a marine biologist find the killer of an organism which does not follow the rhythms of human beings? But not all is lost. The way of saving the coral reefs is buried in the breath- taking views of the Dolomites.



Oceanic titans clash in the remote crystal-blue battlefields of Ascension Island, where the yellowfin tuna are often faster, fitter and bigger than the sharks, reaching well over 250 pounds.



No episode details have been provided



The Calvins race against Simon to find the Santa coat in order to save Christmas. Simon realizes the error of his ways and steps aside to let Scott be Santa again. The elves return and everyone hustles to get this year’s Christmas deliveries pulled off in time. Scott takes his family on the delivery run, then they return to retake their place as the first family of the North Pole.



The Disney+ Original series “National Treasure” Edge of History” is an expansion of the “National Treasure” movie franchise told from the point of view of a young heroine, Jess – a brilliant and resourceful DREAMer in search of answers about her family – who embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover the truth about the past and save a lost Pan-American treasure.

Alaska’s deadliest thrive in one of America’s last wild frontiers.



Disney characters sing along to songs.



Maritime mysteries – old and new – come to life in this 10-episode series, combining scientific data and digital re-creations to reveal shipwrecks, treasures, and sunken cities on the bottom of lakes, seas and oceans around the world. Innovative technology allows viewers to see what lies on the floors of large bodies of water such as the Gulf of Mexico, the Nile, the Indian Ocean, the Baltic Sea and the Atlantic Ocean as if they had been drained. Then, in a quest to explain natural wonders and man-made catastrophes, stories tell of how vessels sank, what ancient geological formations reveal about life on Earth, where Nazi secrets now reside, and why so many continue to search for the legendary city of Atlantis.



Carter Oosterhouse and Taniya Nayak judge elaborate Christmas displays created by families across the country. Each episode features the holiday home transformations of four families that were selected through a nationwide search based on past elaborate Christmas light displays, choreography, and extravagant designs as they compete to deck their homes out in the ultimate show of Christmas spirit. Once a winner is chosen, the judges return to the home to congratulate the family and present the $50,000 prize.



Self-assured teenager Luz stumbles upon a portal to a magical realm where she befriends a rebellious witch, Eda, and a tiny warrior, King; despite not having magical abilities, Luz pursues her dream of becoming a witch by serving as Eda’s apprentice.



Finding new sources of energy is a worldwide challenge. Modern societies are accustomed to citizens turning on lights at the flick of a switch, gassing up fast cars, and cheaply flying from city to city, but how will continued energy needs be met without damaging the planet? This series finds former “Mythbusters” host Kari Byron and British TV personality Dallas Campbell presenting innovators around the world who are creating new ways to power the future. Revealed are visionary large- and small-scale projects aimed at finding clean, renewable, affordable energy, and the hosts even help create a new energy installation.



Ryota trains hard for the upcoming tournament, with Honoka advising him. Natsuko and Arisa are deeply moved to see the team united. Honoka’s graduation is approaching, and the thought of parting ways with Ryota saddens her. Meanwhile, she hears that Natsuko and Aoki are planning the first-ever co-ed tournament.

A young inventor designs contraptions in hopes of making the world a better place and moving her prehistoric community into a more modern era.



Homer surprises Marge with the ultimate gift: an unforgettable performance from Italian opera superstar Andrea Bocelli and his 25-year-old son Matteo and 10-year-old daughter Virginia.



The special presentation includes live never-before-seen musical performances and features brand-new sets and breathtaking costumes inspired by the classic story. Each performance is created to pay homage while also adding to the iconic story for viewers at home. Songs from the original animated classic will be performed in front of a live audience at Disney Studios.

“‘Beauty and the Beast’ is a timeless story and we’re so fortunate to work with creative mastermind Jon M. Chu and veteran director Hamish Hamilton to bring a modern twist to this beloved classic for an unforgettable night of Disney magic,” said Craig Erwich, president, Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment. “Stacked with unforgettable performances, this will be a must-see special event for fans of the original and for the new generation being introduced to this cherished tale.”



“If These Walls Could Sing,” a Disney Original Documentary, gives exclusive access to the most famous and longest-running studio in the world, Abbey Road Studios. In this personal film of memory and discovery, director Mary McCartney guides us through nine decades to tell the stories of some of the studio’s most iconic recordings — and the people who made them happen.

From writer and director, Alice Rohrwacher, and Academy Award®-winning producer, Alfonso Cuarón, “Le Pupille” is a tale of innocence, greed and fantasy. This live action short is about desires, pure and selfish, about freedom and devotion, and about the anarchy that is capable of flowering in the minds of girls within the confines of a strict religious boarding school at Christmas.



A behind the scenes look at how the `Long Road Home’ series tracked the twists and turns of the journey home from combat of the soldiers of the 2-5 Cav



Sicilian Mafia boss Totò Riina, known as `the boss of bosses’ gets his comeuppance when he is finally arrested in Palermo, Italy, after living as a fugitive and on the run for 23 years.



The Muppets set out on a global tour, performing in locations that include Berlin, Madrid, Dublin and London. Just after they perform in Berlin, they find themselves involved in a jewel heist.



Central America, an ancient strip of land, linking massive continents, twisted and shaped over eons by volcanic fire, punishing storms and raging seas. Its brutal beginning made a home for some of the most diverse wildlife in the world. Tuna hunt together, corralling fish into a magnificent moving ball, parrots make a home in the seemingly unhospitable active volcanoes and the forest floor is covered with tropical army ant soldiers marching side by side, tearing into almost every living creature that falls into their clutches.



After Jess discovers her late mother’s involvement in the treasure hunt, Jess becomes even more determined to unravel the secrets her mother never told her about their past. She enlists the help of her friends and Liam. This newly formed team of treasure hunters bonds as they decipher a clue handed down by the Masons and embark on a risky mission that sends them to a mansion once owned by and American icon.



No episode details have been provided



The last team left in the tournament is Hokuto Gakuin, Kyoritsu’s long-time rival. Saki tells the guys that they can compete in the co-ed tournament with Honoka if they win. Meiritsukan has already made it to the co-ed tournament, allowing Honoka to go up against Mayu once again. As she has never been allowed to compete in the national tournament as a female, Honoka strongly desires to compete in the co-ed tournament.

From National Geographic Documentary Films, Academy Award-winning director Cynthia Wade, award-winning director Sharon Liese and executive producer Giannis Antetokounmpo, THE FLAGMAKERS poses one of today’s most pressing questions: who is the American flag for? Employee-owned Eder Flag in Oak Creek, Wisconsin, sews and ships five million American flags a year. The flagmakers — locals, immigrants and refugees — stitch stars and stripes as they wrestle with identity and belonging. Sewing manager Radica, a Serbian immigrant, believes every flag has a soul. Ali, a war survivor from Iraq, is learning how to use a sewing machine after arriving in the United States just 90 days prior. Midwestern-born Barb’s genuine friendships with her immigrant co-workers belie her staunchly conservative beliefs. SugarRay, a Black man born and raised in Milwaukee, reflects on his complicated relationship with this country. Each considers: What does the American flag represent in a changing nation and world, and for whom? THE FLAGMAKERS is an intimate glimpse into the people whose hands make America’s most recognizable icon.



In the miniseries `Ancient X-Files’, mysteries are uncovered as strange objects are investigated around the world. Experts attempt to explain a puzzling ancient artefact, identify the origin of an extraordinary legend, or establish the authenticity of a venerated religious relic.



Follow the intimate daily life of five families living in the wild and discover how parents give their babies the best start possible in life.



Danger Decoded’ is an interactive series that takes Internet clips of actual disasters and challenges viewers to predict the outcomes. The lead-up to each catastrophe is shown to a point and then paused, allowing the audience a chance to guess at how the footage concludes. Episodes feature skydiving, air travel and motoring events, and a computer generates three possible outcomes using statistics and clues from the videos. Can viewers decode the danger ahead?



People who push the limits of survival in the remote community of Port Protection in Alaska.



The Clades are a legendary family of explorers whose differences threaten to topple their latest and most crucial mission into uncharted and treacherous territory.

From the Ashes captures Americans in communities across the country as they wrestle with the legacy of the coal industry, and what its future should be under the Trump Administration. From Appalachia to the Powder River Basin, the film goes beyond the rhetoric of the “war on coal” to present compelling and often heartbreaking stories about what is at stake for our economy, health, and climate.



Jaguars on a Costa Rican beach hunt sea turtles, an unusual prey; wildlife explorer and host Filipe DeAndrade isolates himself at the edge of the world to document a newly discovered predator-prey relationship that dates back millions of years.



An elephant calf called Little E is born into a family trying to survive in one of Kenya’s most iconic landscapes – The Maasai Mara. Unfortunately for the herd, drought is setting in, and the family’s forced to keep on the move in search of food and water. Lions, hippos and even men interrupt their quest, but each challenge is overcome with thoughtful purpose and at times, surprising humor. By the time their journey ends, their actions testify not only to an intelligent and loving nature that rivals our own, but also to a message we can all relate to: there’s nothing quite like family.



Step into Casa Madrigal for an unprecedented concert spectacular as the original voice cast of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Academy Award-winning “Encanto” reunites at the Hollywood Bowl. Starring Stephanie Beatriz (as Mirabel), Adassa (as Dolores), Carolina Gaitán (as Pepa), Jessica Darrow (as Luisa), Diane Guerrero (as Isabela), Mauro Castillo (as Félix), Angie Cepeda (as Julieta) and Olga Merediz (as Abuela Alma) and special guests, including legendary Colombian superstars and multiple Latin Grammy Winners Carlos Vives and Andrés Cepeda, “Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl” turns the historic venue into the world of the animated film that became a global phenomenon. This live-to-film concert experience, featuring an 80-person orchestra, 50 dancers and out-of-this-world special effects, gives viewers a front-row seat to the unprecedented musical extravaganza celebrating the world, characters and songs of Disney Animation’s “Encanto.”



For the first time ever, Jess finds herself in a puzzle-solving slump when she can’t crack the clue found in the last episode. Her personal life isn’t any less confusing as she tries to figure out if she and Liam have romantic feelings for each other. At the wake for Liam’s grandpa, Jess and her friends meet famous treasure hunter Riley Poole (from the National Treasure movies) and enlist his help. Jess’s puzzle-solving skills are put to the test when she and Riley get caught in a deadly trap.



Experts dive into the daily life of one of the most famous families in Latin America, the Montaners, offering a privileged access to the intimate moments of the family and a glimpse behind the scenes of the artistic career of each of its members



No episode details have been provided



National Geographic Channel dives into history on a quest to re-define Generation X. Each hour examines one major milestone of Generation X and then breaks it down to explore the political, cultural and economic forces at play.



Clans of lions, hyenas, leopards and wild dogs clash against one another over limited resources and territorial authority in the African continent.



Engineer Tim Shaw demonstrates experiments based on physics and engineering on the streets, inviting the public to guess the outcome of his scientific exercise.



New England anglers head south to the Outer Banks of North Carolina for the winter bluefin tuna season. The teams compete to see who can catch the most fish all while trying to earn their livelihood. While there, they face multiple challenges, including harsh weather and a new set of competing fishermen with their own Southern charms and tactics. Not only are they competing against each other, but also large conglomerates and the fish themselves to make ends meet in the fishing village of Wanchese, OBX Marina.



Teenager Marinette changes into Ladybug, her clandestine superhero persona, while her classmate and crush Adrien transforms into Cat Noir, his secret superhero persona, to shield Paris from evil.



For the first time ever, archaeologists dive inside underwater pyramid tombs to shed new light on the Nubian kingdom that ruled Egypt for 75 years.



As YouTube turns ten we chart the history of the last decade through the lens of the world’s most famous video sharing site. This is the human story of those who created it, the stars it gave birth to and the countries whose fates it changed.



NOTE – This list isn’t complete and will be updated with new additions as they are announced. The list is also subject to change. Content may vary depending on your country and this list is based on the US release schedule.

What are you looking forward to watching on Disney+ in December?

Sign up For Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+ & Hulu) Now

source