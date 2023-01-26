How Does CORE Compare to Ethereum? – BSC NEWS

Core DAO is similar to the Ethereum Network.

In our previous article , we compared Core DAO and Bitcoin and discovered that they have some interesting similarities.

Today, we will compare the unique network with another top decentralized network, Ethereum. Like Bitcoin’s connection with the CORE chain, Ethereum is similar to the Satoshi Plus consensus.

Here are the notable similarities between both networks in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space:

Core DAO threatens to challenge Bitcoin and Ethereum with its Satoshi Plus Consensus tailored to enhance decentralization, security, scalability, and efficiency.

Recently, Core DAO announced its partnership with LayerZero to offer cross-chain interoperability. The protocol continues to make big moves to accelerate its development in the crypto space. In the meantime, Core DAO enthusiasts await the coin’s listing on all supported exchanges.

Core DAO is the official decentralized organization developing the Satoshi Plus ecosystem. It represents an opportunity for miners to access new revenue streams by contributing hash power to the chain. Inspired by the principles of both blockchains, Core displays a deep appreciation for the history of the crypto ecosystem paired with an even greater excitement for Core’s role in its future.

Pi Network plans to allow users to interact with dApps using their assets.

The Pi core team is updating its payment option for Decentralized Applications (dApp) developers. The mobile mining platform will roll out “App Wallet” soon.

The App Wallet feature will enable users to make in-app payments in mainnet. Pi Chain Mall's official Twitter page on January 20th unveiled Pi Network’s plans for the innovative App Wallet integration.

The Pi core team @PiCoreTeam is updating the payment function. The payment function is unavailable temporarily. Please wait for the recovery patiently.

Pi Chain Mall official telegram group

➡️ https://t.co/zKuMHsaXtI#PiNetwork #PiChainMall #PiPayments pic.twitter.com/NV5nP8jEBv

According to the Pi Network announcement, App Wallets are not available for dApps in mainnet yet. However, developers would soon be able to apply for the feature through the “Developer portal.”

The update is good news for developers and Pioneers in the industry. Users could pay for services using $Pi when the feature goes live, and developers would receive payments. Further, it may also pave the way for fiat payments in the future.

Pi Network is a novel cryptocurrency and developer platform that allows mobile users to mine Pi coins without draining the device’s battery. Pi’s blockchain secures not only economic transactions via a mobile meritocracy system but also a full Web 3.0 experience where community developers can build decentralized applications (dApps) for millions of users.

The yields are expected to compound nicely with the latest staking feature from TENFinance.

TENFinance has announced that its innovative Liquid BNB Staking feature is incoming. The new feature will unlock new yield capabilities for Binance’s BNB token.

The feature, first announced in late December 2022, will give users seven different revenue streams to help boost their BNB yield without having to lock up their tokens for a specific period of time. Combining the various reward opportunities across the TENFinance and Lend Protocol ecosystem, users can maximize their yield while retaining the flexibility of normal staking.

Users will be able to flip their BNB into a liquid version called BNBy. With BNBy, users can compound their staking across seven different features to maximize gains. The passive income grows and grows with each opportunity.

There is no announced launch date for the Liquid Staking system. However, the team confirmed the exciting feature is “coming soon” in a tweet from January 26.

📣Introducing $BNBy , that's $BNB plus YIELD!💸

👋Meet a new liquid #BNB staking asset launching on @TENfinance

very soon!🚀

🔥$BNBy will maximize your #BNB earnings on @BNBCHAIN by unlocking 7 streams of passive revenue!🤯

📖Read for more info:https://t.co/6NbRLfR6c4#DeFi pic.twitter.com/qucd6qi5V4

The liquid flexibility is a great innovation for TENFinance and Lend Protocol to take advantage of. The incoming feature will unveil passive income opportunities seldom seen on BNB Chain.

TENFinance is a yield aggregator/optimizer that makes staking and yield farming easy with the most liquid BSC liquidity pools available. The protocol ensures that users are exposed to the most robust yield farming environment on the DeFi market while providing security, sustainability, longevity, and simplicity. In short, Ten Finance is simplified decentralized finance.

The FTX fiasco has creditors across every industry and will clearly take years to unravel.

Binance was included in the extensive creditor list for FTX filed on January 25.

The 116-page United States Bankruptcy Court documents filed in the District of Delaware revealed hundreds of thousands of entities owed money by FTX. The account list included a myriad selection of well-known financial institutions, universities, airlines, media companies, and more. Also included were other crypto exchanges like Coinbase.

FTX is currently being investigated after filing Chapter 11 bankruptcy for one of the largest financial frauds in recent memory. FTX’s new CEO, John Ray, who oversaw the fallout of the Enron collapse, declared FTX the worst corporate event he has ever encountered.

The document does not reveal the amount owed to each entity, but it will clearly take a long time to unravel the payments and debts owed to the claimants on file. The credits likely span all different sizes and touch nearly every industry.

For a full look at the creditor list, read it here.

Binance positions itself as the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem and crypto-asset infrastructure provider with a financial product suite that includes the largest digital asset exchange by volume. The Binance platform aims to increase the freedom of money for users and features a comprehensive portfolio of crypto-asset products and offerings, including trading and finance, education, data and research, social good, investment and incubation, decentralization, and infrastructure solutions.

The FEG Token team is buzzing about the imminent launch of the Smart DeFi 2.0 upgrade, while the official account released a new project roadmap.

The FEG Token team has been putting out glimpses of and chatter about their work on their Smart DeFi 2.0 product, in anticipation of the impending launch which is still set for the first quarter of the year.

As we're getting closer to migration, I just wanted to thank the great @dewbo1 for creating (yet again) another stunning UI mockup! 👏

And it's FEGtrack style! 😍🦍🔥$FEG #FTW #FEGtoken #Crypto #BNB #ETH #BTC #DeFi #SmartDeFi pic.twitter.com/0hTJW9snhb

Team member Cos tweeted that the upgraded FEG token protocol “is ready to use by the #FEG family.”

After spending my youth and sanity testing the new and improved #SmartDefi like a madman I can finally say this is ready to use by the #FEG family. Get ready

Dev team member Bal Gu said testing on the migration tool is nearly done.

Migration tool is nearly fully tested. Only missing someone who had LP on the pro pairs.

Quick recall:

– SS ✅

– LP⏳

– Balance✅

– V1 staking✅

– V2 staking✅

Will be able to be migrated all at once.@FEGtoken $FEG #SmartDefi #BTC #Ethereum

And team member PrinceZF said a marketing push is coming soon.

If you see the evolution. the level of work and dedication the #FEG team is pouring their souls into. you should understand what is coming and what they are capable of. you don't need others to tell you. just look around, observe and you shall see.

Hint: Marketing plans soon 🤐🤫 pic.twitter.com/zyoV3AoALP

The official FEG account issued an updated roadmap, showing that the debut of Smart DeFi 2.0 is still on for the first quarter of 2023, but that other initiatives, such as the launch of its From-the-Wallet (FTW) limit-order trading platform, have slid back into the second quarter of the year.

✳️🎉Roadmap Update🎉✳️

With the #SmartDeFi audit still in motion, our roadmap has been updated. Please check it out ⬇️

For more info regarding the audit follow the link: https://t.co/96tw36SlVd

Thank you for being a part of this journey!#FEG #FEGtoken #DeFi #Roadmap #Crypto pic.twitter.com/RvaqKgENCn

FEG explains the main idea behind its token is to provide a decentralized transaction network that operates on the Ethereum blockchain and the BNB Chain. A hyper-deflationary token, FEG has a maximum circulating supply of 100 quadrillion on both the aforementioned chains, including an inaccessible burn wallet. A 2% transaction tax is distributed among all holders based on the percentage of ownership, including the burn wallet, which acts as a holder that collects tokens over a period in which transactions occur. The team is keen to stress that there is no burn limit, and with this being the case, users will get to enjoy a “never-ending cycle of passive income with positive price pressure.”

In advance of the "Great Burn" set for Jan. 31, cross-chain NFT marketplace NFTb announced an expansion to the Polygon Network.

NFTb is diving into GameFi by burning 25% of its $NFTb token supply on Jan. 31, as agreed by community members in a mid-January vote. In advance of the “Great Burn,” the cross-chain Non-Fungible Token (NFT) marketplace has just announced its expansion to the Polygon Network.

🪙NFTb's UPDATED TOKENOMICS🪙

NFTb will burn 242 million $NFTB tokens on Jan 31🔥

Over 3000 token holders voted in favor of burning 25% of the total supply ahead of NFTb's Gaming HUB launch.

⏰The Great Burn: 31 Jan

More👇https://t.co/WyZSgGpYKr#tokenburn #web3 #defi pic.twitter.com/dWFhOvJaC7

In a Jan. 25 blog post, NFTb COO Mr. Esen said:

On Jan. 26, NFTb announced via Twitter that its Art Marketplace is now on Polygon as part of “Various strategic collabs” and that verified artists can now mint NFTs on Polygon.

🚨 $NFTB Art Marketplace expands to @0xPolygon, aligning with their vision to be the go-to spot for all things NFTs

Verified artists can now mint NFTs on Polygon!

Various strategic collabs with Polygon to bootstrap the #NFT ecosystem are in the workshttps://t.co/sGOdoeCGDq pic.twitter.com/P3n7TP4bS3

NFTb is an NFT exchange protocol built on the BNB Chain network. The platform can be accessed anywhere around the globe and is rumored to have partnered with hundreds of graphic designers. The project's chief concern is providing a powerful and easy-to-use platform for content creators to use while at the same time creating an affordable experience for NFT collectors by leveraging the power of BNB Chain

