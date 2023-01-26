Intelsat G-31/G-32 Mission – SpaceX

On Saturday, November 12 at 11:06 a.m. ET, Falcon 9 launched the Intelsat G-31/G-32 mission to a geosynchronous transfer orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

This was the fourteenth launch of this booster, which previously supported Dragon’s first crew demonstration mission, the RADARSAT Constellation Mission, SXM-7, and 10 Starlink missions.

