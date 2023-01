Twitter deal pushes Dogecoin up 22%. Is it a dead-cat bounce in...







Amid the Twitter acquisition buzz, Dogecoin zoomed about 22 per cent in the last 24 hours to hit $0.08028 on Thursday, but gave up some gains to trade at $0.07707 at 14.40 hours IST, the coinmarketcap data suggested

