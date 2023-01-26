Deals: Get the 44mm GPS Apple Watch SE for New Low Price of … – MacRumors

Amazon has discounted the second generation 44mm GPS Apple Watch SE today, available for $239.99, down from $279.00. This sale is only available in Midnight Aluminum with Midnight Sport Band, and both S/M and M/L band sizes are in stock.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

To date, this is the lowest price we’ve ever tracked on the 44mm GPS Apple Watch SE, and we aren’t currently seeing any deals on the 40mm GPS models. The 44mm GPS Midnight Aluminum model has a delivery estimate between October 30 and November 4.

Apple debuted the new Apple Watch SE in September, and it’s still the most affordable model in the newest line of Apple Watches, sold alongside the Series 8. Keep up with all of this week’s best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.

Get weekly top MacRumors stories in your inbox.

A selection of quick iOS tips that will make you a lot more time-efficient in the long run.

50 features and changes you might have missed in macOS Ventura.

Apple on January 23 released iOS 16.3, delivering support for Security Keys for Apple IDs, changes to Emergency SOS functionality, support for the second-generation HomePod, and more.

Discover more things your Apple Watch can do since the latest software update.

Second-generation smart speaker with S7 chip, white and midnight color options, temperature/humidity sensors, and more.

Apple’s most powerful Mac will finally shift to Apple silicon.

Apple is working on a redesigned version of the larger-screened iMac that could bring back the “iMac Pro” name.

Apple’s VR/AR headset and augmented reality glasses are said to be coming over the next few years. Here’s what we know so far.



MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

source