Stimulus checks: How can I track my payments and claim my money? – Marca

Editions:

En/lifestyle/us-news/personal-finance

There’s a tool to track your money

Imagine that you pay your taxes earlier this year. It can take months to obtain your refund.

However, due to the inconvenience, the IRS inaugurated a tool for all taxpayers who want to track their payments.

The Internal Revenue Service mentioned they processed around 143 million tax returns in the current year. As a taxpayer, you have a high possibility of receiving your money after the established date.

According to the IRS, you can expect a processed tax return within 21 days of filing online or from six to eight weeks if you send everything via mail.

On September 30, the IRS commented that almost 6 million individual returns were waiting to be processed. Taxpayers sent several of them in 2021.

The new tool created by the IRS works this way:

According to the IRS, taxpayers will no longer use the Get My Payment app to check their payment status.

They should create an online account on the IRS Pay section or refer to IRS Notice 1444-C to find the amount owed by the IRS.

If you received a message establishing that your payment status isn’t available, you could claim the “recovery rebate credit” by filling out the worksheet to check if you are eligible.

In case you receive the Need More Information message, the IRS needs more details about your tax returns to send your rebate online.

Go to your individual IRS account to verify the total of your three stimulus money by clicking “economic impact payment information”.

© Unidad Editorial Información Deportiva, S.L.U. All rights reserved.

Follow us

source