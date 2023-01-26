Apple Fitness+ unveils new offerings for the new year – Apple

Text of this article

January 5, 2023

UPDATE

Apple Fitness+ unveils new offerings for the new year

Beginning January 9, the service will introduce a new Kickboxing workout type, a brand-new sleep theme for meditations, a Beyoncé Artist Spotlight, new Time to Walk guests, and three new trainers

Apple Fitness+, the award-winning fitness and wellness service that is welcoming to all, is introducing new ways for users to improve their overall well-being in the new year. Starting Monday, January 9, the service will launch Kickboxing, a new total-body cardio workout type. A brand-new meditation theme, Sleep, will join the nine other themes in the Meditation library, all designed to make users’ practice more impactful than ever before. To help them get started, a new program called Introduction to Meditations for Sleep — designed to help users wind down before bed and drift off to sleep — will launch.

Additionally, Artist Spotlight will launch new workouts featuring music by Beyoncé, including songs from her latest album, RENAISSANCE, bringing her iconic music to the service. Time to Walk will kick off its fifth season with new guests, including Golden Globe-nominated actor Jamie Lee Curtis, late-night talk show host Amber Ruffin, Olympic champion figure skater Nathan Chen, and German actor Nina Hoss. Fitness+ will also launch two new Collections — 6 Weeks to Restart Your Fitness and Level Up Your Core Training — as well as welcome three new trainers to the team.

“No matter where people are on their health and well-being journey, Fitness+ makes it easy to get started and stay motivated with workouts and meditations that are welcoming to all,” said Jay Blahnik, Apple’s vice president of Fitness Technologies. “Whether people want to boost their cardio with the newest workout type, Kickboxing; move to Beyoncé’s latest hits; or wind down before bed with a meditation, there really is something for everyone to take care of their body and mind in the new year.”

Kickboxing and New Trainers

Kickboxing workouts can help build full-body fitness, and are a great way to build strength, stamina, coordination, and balance. Starting January 9, Fitness+ will add Kickboxing as a new total-body cardio workout type. Each workout will consist of a distinct round of moves followed by one final round, which will combine the moves users just learned into an all-out one-minute interval. No equipment is required, and workouts will be 10, 20, or 30 minutes long.

Kickboxing will be led by two Fitness+ trainers. Jamie-Ray Hartshorne, who users know and love from Treadmill, HIIT, and Time to Run workouts, trained in muay thai and professionally competed in Thailand.

Additionally, Nez Dally will join the trainer team to lead Kickboxing workouts. The muay thai fighter made history when she became the first woman to compete in Thailand wearing a hijab. In her workouts, she brings the drive of a high-achieving athlete to empower users with every jab, cross, and kick.

In addition to Dally, two more new trainers will join the Fitness+ trainer team in January: Brian Cochrane for HIIT and Jenn Lau for Strength. Cochrane, who hails from Scotland, grew up playing a variety of sports, making his HIIT training a versatile practice. As a former singer in an indie band, he continues to be inspired by the way music and movement come together.

Lau co-founded a gym in her hometown of Toronto, and she is just as passionate about inclusivity as she is about helping people stay active. She brings tenacity and playfulness to every lift and lunge she teaches.

Introducing Sleep Meditation

Meditation on Fitness+ is designed to help users release tension and anxiety. A brand-new Meditation theme, Sleep, will be added to the Meditation library, joining the nine other themes, including Calm, Gratitude, Resilience, and Creativity. The robust library is designed to make the practice of meditation more powerful and useful than ever before. New sleep meditations will be added every week, and each practice can be done as part of a wind-down routine or while drifting off.

To help users get started with sleep meditations, a new program, Introduction to Meditations for Sleep, will launch. The program consists of four 20-minute meditations that conclude with five minutes of relaxing music. The meditations — which can be done in any order at any time, each using different techniques to help users slow down and rest — include “Quiet Your Mind,” “Relax Your Body,” “Appreciate Your Day,” and “Visualize Rest.”

Artist Spotlight with Beyoncé

The Artist Spotlight series — which dedicates an entire workout playlist to a single artist — expands with new workouts featuring music by Beyoncé, including songs from her latest album, RENAISSANCE, bringing her iconic music to the service. On Monday, January 9, seven new workouts featuring the singer’s music will be available across Cycling, Dance, HIIT, Pilates, Strength, Treadmill, and Yoga. The energy and themes in each workout are inspired by the album’s notion of rediscovering what makes individuals unique and powerful to help uplift users in the new year.

Fitness+ will also roll out two additional Artist Spotlight offerings: the Foo Fighters on Monday, January 16, and Bad Bunny on Monday, January 23.

Time to Walk

Fitness+ will introduce new episodes of Time to Walk, beginning with acclaimed actor Jamie Lee Curtis. Time to Walk — an inspiring audio experience on iPhone and Apple Watch, designed to help people walk more often — features some of the world’s most interesting and influential people, who share stories, photos, and music with Fitness+ users. Curtis — a producer, bestselling author, activist, and philanthropist — was most recently nominated for a Golden Globe for her role in the film Everything Everywhere All at Once. On this walk, Curtis reflects on the importance of embracing life’s most unexpected moments, the transformative power of serving others in need, and how the death of a beloved public figure led her to a daily ritual of self-reflection.

As the series kicks off its fifth season, new guests will be added each week, including:

Collections

Additionally, Fitness+ will introduce two new Collections, curated content from the Fitness+ library to help users go after their goals or find inspiration:

Pricing and Availability

Press Contacts

Olivia DeJesse

Apple

oliviad_22@apple.com

(424) 326-7049

Stephanie Saffer

Apple

ssaffer@apple.com

(408) 974-5160

Apple Media Helpline

media.help@apple.com

(408) 974-2042

Images in this article

Apple Fitness+ is an award-winning fitness and wellness service with studio-style workouts and meditations that are welcoming to all, wherever they are in their journey, and to help users live a healthier day. Subscribers have access to the largest library of workout content in 4K Ultra High Definition, all led by a diverse and inclusive team of trainers. Fitness+ also has workout programs with custom content designed to support users through a season of life or help them prepare for important moments, an Artist Spotlight series with entire playlists by world-renowned music artists, and Collections, which include curated content from the Fitness+ library to help users go after their goals or find inspiration. Fitness+ helps users train their body and mind with a one-of-a-kind engaging experience that can be done anytime, anywhere and motivates users from start to finish with music from today’s top artists. Fitness+ is available for iPhone users to subscribe to and enjoy in the 21 countries it is available in, and those with an Apple Watch can continue to take their experience to the next level with personalized real-time metrics that display on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. With Fitness+, users can also get moving with inspiring audio experiences, including Time to Walk, featuring some of the world’s most interesting and influential people, and Time to Run, designed to help users become more consistent and better runners. Apple Fitness+ is available in English with subtitles in Brazilian Portuguese, English, French, German, Italian, Russian, and Spanish. More information is available at apple.com/apple-fitness-plus.

Olivia DeJesse

Apple

oliviad_22@apple.com

(424) 326-7049

Stephanie Saffer

Apple

ssaffer@apple.com

(408) 974-5160

Apple Media Helpline

media.help@apple.com

(408) 974-2042

The latest news and updates, direct from Apple.

Read more

source