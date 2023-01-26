“Moving In With Malaika” Coming Soon To Disney+ Hotstar – What's On Disney Plus

Disney+ Hotstar has ordered a new reality series called “Moving In With Malaika” that follows the daily life of Malaika Arora, who is an actor and model, that has previously starred in “Survivor”, “Ranveer Vs Wild with Bear Grylls” and “The Voice”. This new series will give Arora’s fans access to “her past, present, and future” through “unfiltered conversations” and guest appearances from her friends and family as they “spill the tea” on what the Bollywood icon is really like.

Gaurav Banerjee, head of content for Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star, said in a statement:

“After the successful season 7 of Koffee With Karan, we are delighted to bring before our viewers yet another exciting reality show, Moving In With Malaika. With this latest addition we expand our catalog of nonfiction shows, giving audiences a sneak peek into the life of Malaika Arora.”

Malaika Arora, added:

“For the longest time, the world has viewed me through the lens of social media. But this time I am excited to shake that up a bit. With this show, I want to break that barrier between me and my fans and invite them into my world through Moving In With Malaika. It will be a fun ride as I take everyone along with me exploring my day-to-day life with some of my closest family and friends. I am exhilarated to kick-start this new venture and delighted to collaborate with Disney+ Hotstar on this.”

Deepak Dhar, CEO & Founder, Banijay Asia, added,

“We are always excited to get new and innovative content to our audiences and Moving In With Malaika is another show from the Banijay Asia team. It’s a special glimpse into Malaika’s life. We are excited to bring Malaika to the enchanting world of OTT. Disney+ Hotstar has always been a great content partner with us for earlier shows like Roar of the Lion, Hostages, and more recently with the success of Dahan, we are itching to get this show out to our viewers!”



The new show is going to be released on Disney+ Hotstar on December 5th 2022, and is being produced by Banijay Asia,



