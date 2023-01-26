Netflix password sharing to end before end of March – USA TODAY

Netflix will begin blocking subscribers from sharing their account passwords with people outside of their household in the coming months, the video streaming service suggested in a letter to shareholders last week.
The streaming giant first hinted at plans to restrict Netflix password-sharing between households last spring.
Netflix piloted a paid-version of account sharing in Latin American countries, where subscribers could add a “sub-account” for an additional $3 a month.
Now, it plans to roll out paid sharing “more broadly later in Q1,” which ends on March 31st.
Netflix says it uses IP addresses, device IDs and account activity to detect devices within a household. Under its current policy it sometimes asks users to verify a device if that device is frequently used outside the household.
Contributing: Brett Molina, USA TODAY
