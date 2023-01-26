Game of Thrones NFTs Sell Out Quickly, But Draw Criticism for … – Bitcoin News

by Jamie Redman

The cryptocurrency community is discussing the new “Game of Thrones” non-fungible token (NFT) assets that were launched on the NFT marketplace niftys.com. The “Build Your Realm” collection sold out on Jan. 10, the day it was released. However, there have been complaints from fans, with some calling the NFTs “poorly drawn” and others criticizing the “salad fingers” featured in the NFTs of Game of Thrones characters.

Game of Thrones (GoT) is a popular fantasy television series adapted from George R. R. Martin’s series of novels “A Song of Ice and Fire,” and on Jan. 10, 2023, the show’s first NFTs were released. The “Game of Thrones: Build Your Realm Hero Box” NFT collection sold out on the Nifty’s market in roughly seven hours on Tuesday afternoon Eastern Time. The collection saw a pre-sale of approximately 3,450 Hero Boxes and 1,500 Hero Boxes were sold to the public after the pre-sale finished.



The boxes contained story card non-fungible tokens (NFTs), resource card collectibles, and a single “Game of Thrones” (GoT) Hero Avatar NFT. GoT NFTs are seeing secondary market action on OpenSea, as Hero Boxes and Hero Avatars are being sold for Ethereum (ETH). “The Game of Thrones experience has been a long time coming,” the CEO and co-founder of Nifty’s, Jeff Marsilio, said in a statement about the project. Marsilio continued:

Our teams have diligently worked together to create an interactive collecting experience for Game of Thrones fans to continue their journey and live within the beloved series. We are thrilled to introduce more fanatics into the digital collectibles and Web3 industry.

if (!window.GrowJs) { (function () { var s = document.createElement(‘script’); s.async = true; s.type = ‘text/javascript’; s.src = ‘https://bitcoinads.growadvertising.com/adserve/app’; var n = document.getElementsByTagName(“script”)[0]; n.parentNode.insertBefore(s, n); }()); } var GrowJs = GrowJs || {}; GrowJs.ads = GrowJs.ads || []; GrowJs.ads.push({ node: document.currentScript.parentElement, handler: function (node) { var banner = GrowJs.createBanner(node, ‘MPdnw9B-tTr39Mr-vtbr5r8-uEfsGu9’, [300, 250], null, []); GrowJs.showBanner(banner.index); } });

On social media, people complained about the new “Game of Thrones” (GoT) non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and some said they were “poorly drawn.” Others commented on the particularly odd way the artist drew the GoT characters’ hands, as the fingers are very long and look like salad tongs. Some people referred to the GoT characters’ hands as “salad fingers” on Twitter.

These GoT NFTs just hit differently!

No… Really, they do! 🥹😂 pic.twitter.com/nslmt9HfQE

— Diamonds 💎 | 174.eth (@CryptoDiamonds) January 11, 2023

According to cryptoslam.io statistics, during the last 24 hours, Solana’s NFT collection BONKZ was the top-selling collection on Jan. 11, 2023, and the GoT NFT collection of Hero Boxes holds the 13th position in terms of sales. The GoT NFT collection has seen $506,673 in 24-hour sales volume, among 2,894 transactions and 991 buyers.

What do you think of the new Game of Thrones NFTs? Do you think the criticism is warranted? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.

Jamie Redman is the News Lead at Bitcoin.com News and a financial tech journalist living in Florida. Redman has been an active member of the cryptocurrency community since 2011. He has a passion for Bitcoin, open-source code, and decentralized applications. Since September 2015, Redman has written more than 6,000 articles for Bitcoin.com News about the disruptive protocols emerging today.



Image Credits: Shutterstock, Pixabay, Wiki Commons

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a direct offer or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell, or a recommendation or endorsement of any products, services, or companies. Bitcoin.com does not provide investment, tax, legal, or accounting advice. Neither the company nor the author is responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in this article.

Ripple CEO: SEC Lawsuit Over XRP ‘Has Gone Exceedingly Well’

The CEO of Ripple Labs says that the lawsuit brought by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) against him and his company over XRP “has gone exceedingly well.” He stressed: “This case is important, not just for Ripple, it’s … read more.

Ripple CEO: SEC Lawsuit Over XRP ‘Has Gone Exceedingly Well’

The CEO of Ripple Labs says that the lawsuit brought by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) against him and his company over XRP “has gone exceedingly well.” He stressed: “This case is important, not just for Ripple, it’s … read more.

Check all the news here

source