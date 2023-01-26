FAQs — Winter Energy Relief Payments | Office of Governor Janet T … – Maine.gov

Home → FAQs — Winter Energy Relief Payments

The Winter Energy Relief Payments are $450 direct checks to eligible Maine individuals. It’s the fastest, most direct way to get help to Maine people by putting money back into their pockets to help with high energy prices this winter. These payments are part of a larger Emergency Winter Energy Relief Plan proposed by the Governor and approved by the Legislature as an emergency measure. The $450 checks will be sent to an estimated 880,000 eligible Maine individuals.

An estimated 880,000 eligible Maine individuals will receive these payments. To be eligible, individuals must have:

May not be claimed as a dependent on another taxpayer’s return for the tax year.

There is nothing you need to do. Your eligibility status will be automatically determined based on the Maine 2021 individual income tax return that you filed by October 31, 2022.

Yes. If you received an $850 payment, you will receive a $450 check, so long as you did not amend your 2021 tax return after receiving your $850 payment and in doing so, fall outside of the eligibility criteria.

Yes. If two individuals filed a joint 2021 Maine individual income tax return and their combined federal adjusted income (FAGI) was less than $200,000, each spouse will receive a $450 payment. Individuals who can be claimed as a dependent on another taxpayer’s return for the tax year are not eligible for a payment.

The Winter Energy Relief Payments will be mailed to eligible individuals beginning at the end of January, 2023. All payments are expected to be mailed by March 31, 2023.

Please do not call Maine Revenue Services information line to check the status of your $450 check. MRS phone capacity needs to be reserved to answer questions related to the tax filing season.

Eligible individuals do not need to take any action to receive the payment. Winter Energy Relief Payments will be mailed via U.S. Postal Service to the address provided on your 2021 Maine Individual income tax return or as updated with Maine Revenue Services since the filing of that return and will be redirected to any forwarding addresses filed with the U.S. Postal Service.

If you would like to update the address on record with Maine Revenue Services, please submit in writing: the date of request, as well as your name (printed), social security number, signature, and proof of the new address (such as an updated photo ID, a utility bill, lease, etc.).

Send the request via email to relief.payment@maine.gov or via regular mail to:

Maine Revenue Services

PO Box 9107

Augusta, ME 04332-9107

Please do not call Maine Revenue Services information line to update your address. MRS phone capacity needs to be reserved to answer questions related to the tax filing season.

Yes. Your Winter Energy Relief Payment will be mailed via U.S. Postal Service to the address provided on your 2021 Maine individual income tax return or as updated with Maine Revenue Services since the filing of that return and will be redirected to any forwarding address filed with the U.S. Postal Service.

No. The Winter Energy Relief Payment is not an advance on your individual income tax return or a property tax rebate.

No. The Winter Energy Relief Payments are not subject to offset against debts owed to Maine Revenue Services or to any other state agency.

No. The Winter Energy Relief Payment program is state tax exempt. It was designed by the Mills Administration with the intention of conforming to the appropriate federal tax codes and to not be subject to federal income tax. Some exceptions apply, and taxpayers should consult their tax professional.

Eligibility for the Winter Energy Relief Payment is based upon the 2021 Maine individual income tax return. If a check was issued to a now deceased individual, then it was because that person was alive for some or all of 2021 and met all other eligibility criteria. That check may be considered an asset of the deceased and handled in accordance with the deceased’s estate.

If you would prefer, you may return the check to Maine Revenue Services at the address below. Please include a note stating the reason for returning the check.

Maine Revenue Services

PO Box 1060

Augusta, ME 04332-1060

Checks were automatically sent to eligible individuals using the address on file with Maine Revenue Services or as updated with Maine Revenue Services since the filing of that return and will be redirected to any forwarding addresses filed with the U.S. Postal Service.

The Winter Energy Relief Payments will be mailed to eligible individuals beginning at the end of January. All payments are expected to be mailed by March 31, 2023.

If, after March 31, 2023 you still have not received your payment, contact MRS via email at relief.payment@maine.gov or via regular mail to:

Maine Revenue Services

PO Box 9107

Augusta, ME 04332-9107

Please do not call Maine Revenue Services information line to check the status of your $450 check. MRS phone capacity needs to be reserved to answer questions related to the tax filing season.

No. The new Winter Energy Relief Payment does not require Maine taxpayers to file a 2022 return. Eligibility for the Winter Energy Relief Payment is based on your previously filed 2021 Maine individual income tax return filed by October 31, 2022.

However, there are many benefits for Maine residents that may be claimed by filing a 2022 tax return, including:

The Winter Energy Emergency Relief Plan, which includes the Winter Energy Relief Payments, is designed to deliver multiple avenues of assistance to eligible Maine households. In addition to a $450 payment, you may be eligible for these programs:

Resources to help Maine people and families take action to save money, improve their home’s energy efficiency, and find heating assistance if needed can be found in the Governor’s Energy Office’s updated Winter Heating Guide.

Contact Maine Revenue Services at 207-624-9924 to begin the process of reissuing payment. The reissue process can take up to 4-6 weeks.



