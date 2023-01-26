The Best Air Fryer Deals for Amazon's October Prime Day 2022 – Good Housekeeping

We’ve been independently researching and testing products for over 120 years. If you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more about our review process.

Snag up to 40% off brands like Ninja, Chefman and Instant Pot today only.

If you have been eyeing an air fryer, now is great time to snag one because Amazon Prime Day is back for a second time this year (and bigger than ever) with the kickoff of the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale. The major savings event is happening October 11-October 12, which means it ends today. The major sale kicks off the holiday shopping season earlier than ever, six weeks ahead of Thanksgiving, so that shoppers can access Amazon’s Black Friday deals for 48 hours only. The sale features major discounts across all product categories like savings on electronics (including Apple devices), luggage sales, discounts on vacuums and, of course, big savings on air fryers.

As a matter of fact, we are seeing prices consistent with (or better than!) the best air fryer deals from the last Amazon Prime Day in July. The Good Housekeeping Institute’s top-tested air fryer of 2022, the , is finally discounted to 24% off right now.

Everything You Need to Know About The New Amazon Prime Day

So what is an air fryer, anyway? For the uninitiated, air fryers are one of the best countertop appliances to have in your kitchen because they make quick and easy work of both cooking and cleaning. That’s why they’re so insanely popular: Air fryers can make food crispy with little to no oil, so not only does an air fryer use less grease, but it helps cook food in a fraction of the time. “Air fryers are fast, and once you understand how they work, they can be used to heat frozen foods or cook all sorts of fresh food like chicken, steak, pork chops, salmon and veggies,” says Nicole Papantoniou, director of the Good Housekeeping Institute‘s Kitchen Appliances & Innovation Lab.

That’s why we searched high and low for the best Amazon Prime Day air fryer deals you can score right now, including huge savings on our top-rated Ninja air fryers and up to 40% off reviewer favorites like GoWISE, Instant Pot and more. Shop those air fryer deals below. Plus, we answer the internet’s burning questions about the new Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, including dates and logistical details, the best deals to look out for and how to get a free Amazon Prime membership.

Ninja makes great air fryers that are easy to use and that reliably make food crispy in a short amount of time, according to testing notes from the Good Housekeeping Institute Kitchen Appliances & Innovation Lab. And Amazon reviewers seem to agree — this one is a best-seller with almost 40,00 reviews and a near-perfect 4.8-star rating!

The same great air frying capabilities as Ninja’s basic air fryer above, but with a larger 5.5-quart capacity. You can cook up to three pounds of food (think french fries or chicken wings) in the Ninja Max XL Air Fryer and when you’re finished, pop the non-stick ceramic basket into the dishwasher. This air fryer was named the best air fryer of 2022 by the Good Housekeeping Institute’s Kitchen Appliances & Innovation Lab.

If you’re looking for maximum savings, this is one of the best Prime Day air fryer deals. It has an extra-large 7-quart capacity making it a great air fryer for families. It offers eight cooking functions that will air fry, roast, broil, bake, grill, dehydrate, reheat and keep warm all with a touch of a button. It will even roast a whole chicken or grill up to five burgers.

You can grill, roast and bake your favorite foods with less fat and grease with the Ultrean Air Fryer Oilless Cooker. Adjust your temperature 180-400ºF by setting your cooking preferences with easy-to-use buttons and an auto-timer. Clean-up is a breeze with the non-stick pan and dishwasher-safe basket.

This modern touchscreen air fryer will take the guesswork out of cook times thanks to eight different cooking preset options and temperatures ranging from 180º to 400ºF. The new start and stop button is perfect if you need to change cooking cycles and offers a built-in timer to remind you to flip or shake your food for even cooking.

This mini air fryer by Instant Pot is perfect for those who live alone, who tend to cook meals with only 1-2 servings, or who have limited counter space or limited kitchen storage. You can customize different cooking programs using the one-touch smart program which has temperature ranges between 120º and 400ºF.

is a new Amazon Prime member-exclusive sale that is modeled after the company’s flagship sale event, Amazon Prime Day. The sale promises to offer deep discounts on items and brands that are best-sellers during the holiday shopping season.

Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale is happening October 11-October 12, 2022, which means it ends today. We are currently six weeks ahead of Black Friday, which is when Amazon and other retailers typically start to offer discounts for the holiday season. This is a great chance to get a head start on holiday gift shopping. (The last Amazon Prime Day happened this summer on July 12 and July 13.)

So far, we are seeing Black Friday-worthy savings across all product categories, including electronics, fashion, home, kitchen, pets, toys and , as well as the lowest prices of the year on some products from national brands, like the . Jessica Teich, deputy editor at the Good Housekeeping Institute says that she’s looking for discounts on Apple products, including 40% off AirPods and $100 off Apple Watches; kitchen appliances, including Instant Pots and over 30% off air fryers; and cleaning appliances, including 20% off select Bissell products and 40% off select robot vacuums.

Only Amazon Prime subscribers will be able to shop the the Prime Early Access Sale. An Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year (there are some discounts for students, seniors and other qualifying individuals). If you have never had an Amazon Prime membership, the company offers a 30-day free trial for first-time subscribers. If you sign up now for a free trial, that would make you eligible to shop the Prime Early Access Sale come October 11.

