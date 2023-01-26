Turn-based city-builder set on Mars, Farlanders has launched – GamingOnLinux

Farlanders is a turn-based city-builder from Andriy Bychkovskyi and publisher Crytivo that has you colonize and attempt to terraform the red planet. It’s available now with Native Linux support, but no Steam Deck rating as of yet.

“Lead the charge in establishing a colony on Mars in this turn-based strategy game with a nostalgic look but fresh gameplay. Use specialized tools to terraform the planet, build residential areas for your colonizers, and construct resource-producing factories in an effort to become a self-sustaining society.”

Game Features:

I sadly simply haven’t had time to personally play through this one, however I did enjoy the demo and the Prologue as it has some interesting mechanics. The Prologue had a good user review score too, as does the full game with them both being “Very Positive” on Steam. Nice to see more developers continue Native Linux support, and provide a free Prologue for people to actually see if they like it first, I do miss the days of easy to find demos but glad to see them come back in a new form.

You can buy it now on Steam. It’s coming to GOG but not clear when.

On top of that you can try the free Prologue on itch.io, GOG and Steam to see if it’s something you might like.

