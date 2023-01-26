Disney100 Ear Hat Arrives at Walt Disney World – WDW News Today

Disney continues to pump out more purple and silver merchandise to celebrate their 100 Years of Wonder celebration, and the latest addition is a new purple Disney100 Ear Hat which we found today at Ink & Paint in Disney’s Art of Animation Resort!

Just as it looked in the merchandise previews, the classic ear hat is made of purple felt. Mickey and Minnie in a more vintage look are embroidered within the Disney100 logo. A thin elastic chin strap is attached as well to keep the hat on your head as you walk around and enjoy your day at the parks.

The back side has “100 Years of Wonder” embroidered in white.

The ears are sparkling silver with triangular accents atop that call to mind Spaceship Earth.

Within the hat’s lining, we see character silhouettes of Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy, Pluto, Chip, and Dale. The Disney100 logo and Cinderella Castle are interspersed throughout, with starbursts and fireworks to add some extra flair.

There’s of course so much merchandise already out for the 100 Years of Wonder celebration, including a Dooney & Bourke bag collection, a special MagicBand+, a Pandora charm complete with space for many characters to be represented, a jacket, a pillow, and so much more that we have two big articles documenting everything we’ve found around Walt Disney World so far.

But let us know what you think! Were you waiting for the classic-style Disney100 ear hat, or is the ear headband more your style? Either way, let us know in the comments below!

