Stimulus check update: Direct $400 payment must be claimed in four … – Washington Examiner

Low-income households in New Mexico have four days to apply for a fourth economic stimulus check worth at least $400.
The latest stimulus check, administered by the New Mexico Human Services Department, is accepting applications until 5 p.m. on Oct. 7 through the YES New Mexico website. The fourth check is intended for low-income households, according to the state.
“Depending on the number of eligible applications, the funds can be distributed accordingly,” an HSD spokesperson told KROE News 13. “Our hope is that we get a good amount of applications so that we can serve the people who need it the most.”
New Mexico’s Department of Finance and Administration will start sending payments to approved applicants before the end of November. Applicants who are chosen for this payment will be informed of their confirmation, according to the outlet.
HSD has warned that only a limited number of applications will be accepted due to the budget for this payment only being $10 million. The funding for this payment was approved by lawmakers during the 2022 legislative session.
State officials will prioritize homes with the lowest incomes. The officials have not clarified which households qualify as low-income, as they have not set a maximum income for this payment’s eligibility.
Several states, including New Mexico, are looking to provide financial assistance to residents struggling amid high inflation.
