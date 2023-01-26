Binance Listing New Utility-Packed Meme Coin Tamadoge Could be … – Cryptonews

Disclaimer: The Industry Talk section features insights by crypto industry players and is not a part of the editorial content of Cryptonews.com.

Even before a listing on Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, Tamadoge has risen in price by 200% in the past 24 hours; presale buyers have seen even bigger gains of more than 700%.

Tamadoge now looks like it has reached escape velocity, as the project name goes viral around the crypto space and buyer demand builds.

The team announced on Telegram a couple of days ago that its listing application is now with Binance.

At the time of writing, top crypto data site Coinmarketcap (CMC) records a 24-hour trading volume of $32 million for TAMA, making the latest hot meme coin on the block an extremely attractive listing for Binance.

Tamadoge is a game ecosystem built around the tamagotchi idea, but on blockchain, where you bring up your very own Tamadoge Pet and play-to-earn (P2E) in the process.

TAMA, the access token to the Tamaverse, has increased in value by 730%, from $0.01 in beta sale to $0.083 at the time of writing.

At the current rate of growth Tamadoge could very easily be the next Shiba Inu – a coin that registered gains for investors in excess of 8,000%.

It was also announced this week that in addition to already being listed on 4th-ranked exchange OKX according to CoinGecko data, it will be listing on two more centralised exchanges this week Wednesday 5th October – LBank (11:00 UTC) and MEXC Global (13:00 UTC).

Binance will no doubt have noticed the price action around TAMA this weekend and its earlier presale in which it raised $19 million in seven weeks – an astounding sum given the ongoing crypto winter.

On CMC, Tamadoge is currently the 9th most visited project and the No.4 price gainer of all tokens listed on coinmarketcap and No.1 for tokens with a trading volume greater than $1 million.



TAMA is also the no.1 gainer among all meme coins:

Since Saturday, Tamadoge has also been trending at no.1 on highly influential trading community app StockTwits.

Probably adding to the build up of FOMO around TAMA was the recent announcement that a collection of 100 ultra rare NFTs is going on sale from 6th October.

In order to access the Tamadoge ecosystem, play the games and earn rewards from moving up the leaderboards and battling, you need to buy an NFT. The ultra rare versions will bestow on the owners greater powers for their pet and therefore greater earning potential.

The full collection, including the ultra rare NFTs, numbers 21,100 pieces, according to information on the https://tamadoge.io/nfts/ website.

Tamadoge promises to be one of the best utility NFT projects of 2022.

Tamadoge will include a P2E leaderboard and a battling leaderboard, both of which are expected to be released later this year.

The Tamadoge Petstore and Arcade of games of different skill levels is being worked on right now says the team, with partnerships with other metaverse projects expected to be tied up early next year.

Also, later next year an augmented reality app will be launched as the Tamaverse furthers its pitch for mass consumer adoption.

Buy on OKX centralized exchange

Buy on OKX decentralized exchnage (if you are geo-restricted)

From Wednesday 5th October you will be able to buy TAMA on LBank and MEXC exchanges.

Tamadoge is a deflationary ERC20 token and can also be bought on Uniswap.

Circulating supply is 1 billion – this has been verified with coinmarketcap and the team is waiting for the site to update its information. Total TAMA supply is 2 billion.





