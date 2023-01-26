15 Impulse Buys Under $25 On Amazon That You'll Use All The Time – E! NEWS

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Impulse buys— been there, done that. Whether TikTok made you buy it, or you're aimlessly shopping on your phone from your bed at 3 AM, I fully understand that feeling of coming across a product that seems too good to be… and often is.

In particular, with the convenience of Prime shipping, Amazon has become my go-to place for spending way too much money on things I definitely don't need. Some of these purchases end up being questionable at best and utterly disappointing at worst. However, on the bright side, in my endless scrolling, I've found some surprisingly useful things that go above and beyond in their function. In other words, they're 110% worth clicking "Add to Cart" impulsively.

We've rounded up the best of those products, from wireless earbuds with over 222,700 5-star Amazon reviews to TikTok-viral cloud slippers that make you feel like you're walking on two pillows. These items are loved by Amazon reviewers, and we're sure you won't be left with that post-impulse buy regret. Rather, you'll soon be wondering how you ever lived without these products before.

So go ahead and treat yourself to some guilt-free retail therapy.

If you struggle to bring in all the grocery bags in one trip (but also hate taking two trips from your car to your home), the Mighty Handle offers the perfect solution. With over 2,000 5-star reviews on Amazon, the ergonomic grip provides a more comfortable way to transport groceries, shopping bags, dry cleaning and more. A single handle can carry up to 50 pounds, according to the brand.

According to one Amazon reviewer, "Where have these been all of my adult life?! I hate having to carry arm loads of groceries! A lot of times I walk back and forth to stores and, the worst thing is having to carry heavy bags very far. These little things are amazing! You can put your bags on the little hooks and then only have one handle to carry all of your bags. They are super sturdy and the handle is rubberized and nice on the hands."

With over 222,700 5-star reviews on Amazon, these Bluetooth wireless earbuds may be one of the most impressive ones out on the market. They're available in 5 different colors, and they come in a matching charging case. According to the brand, a single charge results in a play time of over 10 hours, with a total 45 hours of play time with the charging case.

One Amazon reviewer wrote, "These are VERY comfortable to wear for long periods. The phone call sound quality is excellent; I've never had a complaint from the other party. The battery life is absolutely ridiculous.. I typically wear these while streaming a show or YouTube anywhere from 2-4 hours 4-6 times per week. I can go WEEKS without having to charge them! The noise cancellation is no joke.. and if someone is talking to you while you have them in, you won't hear them at all. The case is very sleek and fits comfortably in my pocket all day. And the touch controls are way cool!"

This super-popular vitamin C serum has over 89,000 5-star Amazon reviews, and for good reason. With ingredients like botanical hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, aloe vera and jojoba oil, the serum helps brighten, calm and protect skin, according to the brand. The product is also vegan, cruelty-free and fragrance-free.

According to one Amazon reviewer, "Love it! My skin is radiant and has had a wonderful glow since I started using this serum 1 year ago. My normal skin routine is wash, use toner, apply the Truskin serum, then moisturizer. I am on my 5th bottle and will continue to purchase. This is the best thing I've found in a long time."

Nowadays, our homes are filled with electronics and appliances, some of which have LED buttons or displays that don't dim or shut off. This can make it hard to sleep peacefully, and that's where these practical light dimming LED covers come in. The package contains over 100 covers that you can peel and stick over any annoying LED lights.

These stickers have 8,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper writing, "These LightDims are amazing. Most items now have indicator lights that are on all the time, and many of them are far brighter than I want them to be. These dim the light a lot without making it "too dim." We put them on a lot of things: the baby monitor, over the center console lights by the gear shift in the car (not dimmable like the rest of the interior lights in the car), and even on the LED bulb of our 5-year-old's nightlight so it wouldn't be as bright in his room at night."

This top-rated essential oil diffuser has over 82,000 5-star reviews on Amazon, and it's available in five different materials and designs. It's compact but powerful, with a run time of up to 8 hours depending on the setting you choose. The diffuser also doubles as a night light or mood light, with 8 different colors and adjustable brightness.

According to one Amazon reviewer, "I was sick and my asthma was acting up. The doctor had recommended that I use one of these with lavender or eucalyptus oil. I love the soft white noise and put it on the setting where the lights change color. It's very relaxing, and running the heater at night usually dries out my skin, but not any longer. Great gift idea! Considering a second one for the living room!"

This gorgeous LED moon lamp has over 15,500 5-star Amazon reviews and is sure to elevate the ambience of any space you place it in. It features 16 colors, which can be controlled via the included remote or by touch. It also comes with a built-in rechargeable battery.

One Amazon reviewer wrote, "I absolutely love this little moon lamp! I use it at night as a calming light before I go to sleep, and it also works well as a night light. I like how I can choose colors, too! An added bonus is that it can also turn on simply by touching it!"

This Conair travel hair dryer has over 17,400 5-star Amazon reviews, and it's compact, lightweight and powerful. Featuring 2 heat speed settings and dual voltage, the dryer will help you make every day your best hair day, no matter where you are.

According to one Amazon review, "As a Flight Attendant, I can't always be sure my hotel has a hairdryer so I bought this one and it hasn't disappointed me! It folds up to about the size of a roll of toilet paper so it doesn't take up much room. It's powerful too!"

Kitchen gadgets are my weakness when it comes to impulse buys, but this pot strainer is one that I don't regret purchasing at all. Not only does it help me save counter space, it makes cooking so much easier and more efficient. The specially designed clips easily snap on to a round pots, pans and bowls of all sizes, including lipped bowls.

The strainer has over 22,200 5-star reviews on Amazon. One shopper called this a "genius" product, writing, "This strainer is so easy to use, and it saves you from having to wash a full strainer, room in the sink and you can leave the pasta (or vegetables) in the pot for adding sauce, butter, etc. I'm very happy with this purchase."

Avocados have a very special place in my heart— not only are they super nutritious, they go well with so many different cuisines. If you're a fellow avocado lover, 3-in-1 avocado slicer is about to be your new best friend. The tool splits, pits and slices avocados, and it includes a comfortable non-slip grip.

It has 26,200+ 5-star reviews on Amazon, and one reviewer wrote, "Easiest tool ever for cutting, seed removal and meat removal—all safely! I have collected and used many kitchen tools over many years of cooking— this one ranks in the top five specialty tools."

Migraines are the bane of my existence, especially as someone who spends most of her day staring at a computer screen. This migraine stick, which has over, 17,300 5-star Amazon reviews, has been an absolute lifesaver during those times. It includes pure peppermint, spearmint and lavendar oils in a base of fractionated coconut oil, and it's super easy to use as well— simply glide the rollerball applicator over your temples, forehead and back of your neck, and feel the stress melt away.

According to one Amazon reviewer, "I've suffered from migraines for 9 years. I've went through several different prescription drugs. This stick is amazing! I've felt three migraines coming on since I've gotten this stick and I haven't needed to take my prescription. As soon as I roll this on, I can feel it working."

This 6-pack of shower steamers is simply scent-sational, and it comes with lavender, vanilla, menthol and eucalyptus, watermelon, grapefruit and peppermint. The steamers are made cruelty-free with essential oils and natural fragrances that will help you relax and unwind for the ultimate home-spa experience.

The steamers have over 20,200 5-star reviews on Amazon, and one shopper wrote, "As someone with a stand up shower, I've always been jealous of my friends who can enjoy the bath experience. These little gems help so much! The scent is perfect and it lasted the perfect length of my shower. I can't wait to purchase more!"

I've had medium-to-long hair all my life, and I still get disgusted every time I unclog my shower drain. This TubShroom drain protector and hair catcher has helped lessen the horror and make the entire process go by smoother, and it's entirely deserving of the 81,800+ 5-star reviews on Amazon. Simply place it in your drain, wipe the hair off whenever needed— and that's it. No mess, no stress, no drama.

One reviewer wrote, "This product is a life-saver. I have very thick hair, and a lot of it. Clogging drains is extremely easy for me, no matter how much I try not to. I saw this online for years and finally decided to give it a try. The only thing I'm mad about is how long it took for me to try it. Very easy to install and remove, with no tools necessary. I could hear my drain struggling and I was nervous it hadn't worked. Instead, I found all of the hair wrapped neatly around the device! And even better, the hair was so easily removed. Please, save yourself the plumber, the pipe cleaner, whatever, and get this!!"

Without exaggeration, this electric candle lighter, which has 20,500+ 5-star Amazon reveiws, is a gamechanger. What sets this particular one apart from the rest is the long, flexible neck, which allows you to safely light candles, campfires, stoves and more. It features a windproof design so you can easily use it outdoors, and the lighter automaticlaly shuts off to prevent overheating. It also comes with a USB charging cable.

One reviewer on Amazon wrote, "This does the job! Whether for lighting a fireplace or just to zap a thread to prevent it from fraying. Easily recharged but it doesn't seem to need that much very often. Safer than other options and just fun to use!"

Confession time: I bought this scalp massager brush on impulse last year after seeing it pop up a few times on my social media. Now, I can't imagine my haircare routine without it. The brush has over 64,500 5-star reviews on Amazon, and it features silicone bristles that help stimulate blood flow to your scalp and oil glands for deeper cleaning and exfoliation, according to the brand.

One Amazon reviewer wrote, "Bought this for my teenage son that struggles to get his hair and scalp really clean. It made a HUGE difference first use. I tried it myself and it felt great on my scalp. Definitely a must have for oily hair or those just wanting a great scalp massage."

Chances are, you've seen these cloud slippers on TikTok at one point or another— and there's a good reason for that. The thick cushion soles provide ultimate support to your feet, and the material is compression resistant so they don't deflate over time. The single strap also hugs your foot for a snug, comfy fit, so you don't have to worry about them slipping off while you're walking.

The slippers have 20,000+ 5-star reviews on Amazon, and one shopper wrote, "These shoes or slippers brought complete comfort to my aching feet. I have heel spurs, Achilles heel, and these slippers gave my feet the support that no other shoes have. These slippers have great shock absorbers due to its thick soles. I highly recommend these slippers."

