Samsung.com reveals Galaxy S23 series pre-order period and perks – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Peter 26 January 2023

Current expectations are that Samsung will raise the prices of the Galaxy S23 series in Europe (compared to last year’s S22 models). The company is also preparing to soften the blow with the usual discounts. It turns out that someone updated the fine print on the Samsung UK Business portal with details on the S23 pre-order, even though the page is still showing the current S22 phones.

Again, this is the business portal, so the 10% off from #4 probably doesn’t apply to you. There could be similar discounts for individuals, though.

#6 is where it gets interesting – the Galaxy S23 series will be available with a free memory upgrade to the next tier. In case you missed it, the Galaxy S22+ and S22 Ultra will move up from 128GB to 256GB as the base capacity. The Galaxy S23 is sticking with the 128GB base for another year. There might be additional offers, but those haven’t been reflected in the fine print yet.

From the dates it becomes clear that Samsung will run a pre-order campaign until February 16. That is as expected, the company traditionally starts sales on the first Friday that comes two weeks after the announcement.

