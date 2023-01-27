Apple Watch Ultra gains battery improvement with Low Power mode and multisport workouts [U] – 9to5Mac

December 13, 2022

watchOS 9.2 brings a number of improvements but an interesting update that Apple left off of the release notes is an improvement in Apple Watch Ultra battery life.

Update 12/14: We’ve learned that this updated battery performance for Apple Watch Ultra is a new claim and not dependent on watchOS 9.2. The detail has been added to Apple’s support document stating “Up to 17 hours outdoor multisport workout with GPS and LTE in Low Power Mode.”



Shared by Jake Krol, when using Apple Watch Ultra with Low Power mode and the multisport workout tracking feature, the wearable can get up to 17 hours of continuous use with watchOS 9.2.

It’s a bit muddy to understand exactly how much more battery life that equates to as Apple previously stated Ultra can get “Up to 12 hours outdoor workout with GPS” or “Up to 10 hours outdoor workout with GPS and LTE.”

But that was before watchOS 9.1 arrived with the enhanced Low Power mode with fewer GPS and heart rate readings and watchOS 9.2 today with further battery improvements.

In any case, to get the most battery life out of Apple Watch Ultra, there are two settings you’ll need to dial in. Check out all the details in our full guide plus everything new with watchOS 9.2:

A tidbit with watchOS 9.2, with low-power mode engaged on Apple Watch Ultra it can get up to 17 hours of use with a multisport workout going. And yes, that should be plenty for a marathon and even a triathlon. 9.2 is rolling out now, along with iOS and iPadOS 16.1

— Jake Krol (@Jake31Krol) December 13, 2022

