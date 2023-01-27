How to fix the Instagram glitch showing old stories – Metro.co.uk

You’re not alone in thinking something is wrong with Instagram lately.

Users have reported being stuck in an endless loop of watching old stories before being able to see new ones.

Thousands of people took to Twitter and Reddit to report the bug, with some saying it started as early as Monday, June 13.

Instead of new stories appearing at the top of your feed with a green or red bubble within a 24-hour cycle, you watch every story from the start before you get to new content.

Here is how you can fix the glitch yourself.

While Instagram representatives have said they are working on a permanent fix for the glitch, users have discovered something that could help return your app to normal.

If the looping stories problem persists, head to the app store on your device and make sure you have the latest version of Instagram installed.

The newest version of the app is 239.1, an update released on Wednesday, June 15, says this version ‘contains bug fixes and performance improvements.’

Some social media users have posted online that this has worked for them, and they can now view stories as normal.

It is unknown how many users have been affected by this glitch.

Though an update may fix the glitch, it could also be the reason for the glitch.

Instagram just rolled out a number of updates introducing parental supervision tools for the accounts of teenagers.

The new update could have possibly set off the glitch.

The problem seems to be that Instagram can’t remember when a user last viewed another person’s story, so it shows the same stories over again on repeat.

So far, Instagram has not announced a definite date that the glitch will be fixed.

Instagram-owner Meta confirmed the glitch to Verge and said they were ‘aware that some people are having trouble accessing Instagram Stories’ and that it is ‘working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible.’

