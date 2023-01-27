Wen Solana? Wen Helium? Latest Updates on Migration Set for Q1 – BSC NEWS

The Helium Foundation said in an AMA that the IoT platform's migration to Solana is still on track for the first quarter of 2023.

Members of the Helium community have all eyes on the upcoming migration of the Internet of Things (Iot) ecosystem to Solana. The telecom platform recently shared updates on the transition in an AMA, and shared the highlights via a Twitter thread.

The headline news item from the Helium Foundation is that the migration is still on schedule for the first quarter of 2023.

wen @solana? 👀 We're still on track for Q1.

Helium core devs are hard at work to ensure a smooth transition to Solana. This includes complete and audited smart contracts, plus preparing the whole Helium ecosystem.

Here are some highlights from our latest AMA. 🧵1/5

Likewise, the Solana team is also paying close attention to Helium’s progress.

Wen @helium? https://t.co/s5LGPm7elg

The next Solana Transition AMA is scheduled for Jan. 26.

According to CoinMarketCap, Helium (HNT) is a decentralized blockchain-powered network for the Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Launched in July 2019, the Helium mainnet allows low-powered wireless devices to communicate with each other and send data across its network of nodes. Nodes come in the form of so-called Hotspots, a combination of a wireless gateway and a blockchain mining device. Users who operate nodes thus mine and earn rewards in Helium’s native cryptocurrency token, HNT. Helium aims to prepare IoT communication for the future, identifying inadequacies in current infrastructure from its birth in 2013.

Solana is a public, open-source blockchain that allows for smart contracts, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and various decentralized applications (dApps). The SOL token, which is native to Solana's blockchain, provides network security through staking as well as a means of transferring value.

Through the scholarships, Binance aims to remove the financial barriers and champion the future of Web3 leaders in Africa.

Binance Charity has partnered with technology training platform Utiva to award Web3 scholarships to 1000 students across 19 countries in Africa.

Given the huge unemployment rate in the continent, the scheme aims to provide 18-35-year-olds with the relevant skills needed to break into the tech industry. Thanks to Binance Academy, the potentially life-changing opportunity is free and will last over the span of one year.

Binance Charity’s Web3 education initiative can be seen in its latest commitment to award 30,665 Web3 scholarships in 2023. The Binance Charity Tech Scholarship form in partnership with Utiva is, however, no longer receiving responses as applicants are encouraged to look forward to other initiatives.

Binance Charity, the philanthropic arm of Binance, is a non-profit organization dedicated to building a future where Web3 technology is used as a force for good. It has received more than 82,000 applications to its Binance Scholar Program, which has so far dedicated $2.2 million BUSD to supporting free access to some of the world’s best Web3 educational opportunities.

Binance positions itself as the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem and crypto-asset infrastructure provider with a financial product suite that includes the largest digital asset exchange by volume. The Binance platform aims to increase the freedom of money for users and features a comprehensive portfolio of crypto-asset products and offerings, including trading and finance, education, data and research, social good, investment and incubation, decentralization, and infrastructure solutions.

BNB Chain comes in as the third most prominent blockchain and maintain steady growth from 2021.

The final 2022 GameFi report from DappRadar x Blockchain Game Alliance has arrived and BNB Chain is right in the center of several major metrics.

With 167,000 daily active wallets (dUAW), BNB Chain was the third most active blockchain behind Hive and WAX, according to the January 26 report from Sara Gherghelas. BNB Chain saw a 20% increase in dUAW while also seeing a 9% increase of in-game Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) sales count from 2021. The growth on BNB Chain was average in comparison to the overall market movement.

BNB Chain played home to some of the most popular blockchain games. Two of the most popular blockchain games had users on BNB Chain: Splinterlands and Alien Worlds. Although the vast majority of Spinterlands’ users use its native chain, Hive, around 20% of Alien World’s users are on BNB Chain, with the rest on its native chain, WAX.

Through the report, Gherghelas dives deep into several major takeaways for blockchain gaming from 2022. Highlights include:

The gaming market saw major increases and looks to be primed to capture an even bigger market share heading into 2023.

For a full review of the report, read it here.

Previously known as the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), BNB Chain is a community-driven, decentralized, and censorship-resistant blockchain that is powered by Binance. It consists of BNB Beacon Chain and BNB Smart Chain, EVM compatible and facilitating a multi-chain ecosystem. Through the concept of MetaFI, BNB Chain aims to build the infrastructure to power the world’s parallel virtual ecosystem.

LFGSwap joins the Core DAO ecosystem and promises to create a leading DEX across the DeFi space.

Since launching Core mainnet, numerous protocols have shown interest in building on the secure, scalable, and decentralized blockchain. LFGSwap is one of the newest members of the Core DAO ecosystem.

LFGSwap provides Core users with a one-stop solution for swapping on the next-generation blockchain. The Decentralized Exchange (DEX) , on January 18, deployed its platform on the Core chain. The protocol published a statement announcing the ground-breaking achievement to users. The team also revealed its plans to work with numerous protocols and developers on Core.

As part of its launch on the Core chain, the LFGSwap team released new tokenomics of its native $LFG token. LFGSwap has made significant progress in the past month. According to the protocol’s website, over 50,000 users have utilized its platform in the past month, recording $5.3 million in Total Value Locked (TVL).

The DEX will build on these impressive statistics after moving to the Core chain and developing a leading decentralized platform in the industry. Visit the LFGSwap website for more details about its offerings.

Core DAO is the official decentralized organization developing the Satoshi Plus ecosystem. It represents an opportunity for miners to access new revenue streams by contributing hash power to the chain. Inspired by the principles of both blockchains, Core displays a deep appreciation for the history of the crypto ecosystem paired with an even greater excitement for Core’s role in its future.

Moondogs NFT will tap into Core DAO’s secure, scalable, and decentralized framework to launch a sustainable collection in the NFT space.

Moondogs has announced its partnership with YoungParrot, a top Non-Fungible Token (NFT) marketplace on the Core chain.

The upcoming NFT platform announced its partnership with YoungParrot on January 26th via Twitter and Medium . Through the collaboration, Moondogs will utilize the YoungParrot launchpad to unveil its collection to the NFT space.

We are thrilled to announce our partnership with @youngparrotnft , one of the best NFT marketplaces on #CoreDAO. We will be launching Moondogs, through their Launchpad.

Get ready to Woof, Cause the Moondogs are coming to Take Over The #CoreDAO 🐶🔥 pic.twitter.com/1Amt4jhTWc

Following the partnership announcement, Moondogs have been developing its platform to offer users the best NFT experience in the crypto space. The protocol recently updated its website , showcasing details about the collection, mint date, social profiles, and more.

We are thrilled to announce the launch of our website https://t.co/HuvonFHqDQ

There is a hidden quest section over on our website which requires a password👀

In our next tweet we will post an encrypted password

First 50 to enter the password gets a WL Spot#CoreDao_Org pic.twitter.com/KqowcTZo9m

According to the website, Moondogs NFT minting will go live on February 15th. The collection comprises 5555 utility-enabled PFPs built on the Core blockchain, featuring a richly diverse and unique pool of rarity-powered traits. Further, each Moondog offers users top-notch benefits and private club membership the longer they hold them.

Core DAO boasts robust security, scalability, and decentralization with its Satoshi Plus Consensus mechanism. Moondogs looks to tap into these features and build a solid NFT ecosystem in the industry. BSC News will monitor the protocol’s development in the NFT space.

Pi Network plans to allow users to interact with dApps using their assets.

The Pi core team is updating its payment option for Decentralized Applications (dApp) developers. The mobile mining platform will roll out “App Wallet” soon.

The App Wallet feature will enable users to make in-app payments in mainnet. Pi Chain Mall's official Twitter page on January 20th unveiled Pi Network’s plans for the innovative App Wallet integration.

The Pi core team @PiCoreTeam is updating the payment function. The payment function is unavailable temporarily. Please wait for the recovery patiently.

Pi Chain Mall official telegram group

➡️ https://t.co/zKuMHsaXtI#PiNetwork #PiChainMall #PiPayments pic.twitter.com/NV5nP8jEBv

According to the Pi Network announcement, App Wallets are not available for dApps in mainnet yet. However, developers would soon be able to apply for the feature through the “Developer portal.”

The update is good news for developers and Pioneers in the industry. Users could pay for services using $Pi when the feature goes live, and developers would receive payments. Further, it may also pave the way for fiat payments in the future.

Pi Network is a novel cryptocurrency and developer platform that allows mobile users to mine Pi coins without draining the device’s battery. Pi’s blockchain secures not only economic transactions via a mobile meritocracy system but also a full Web 3.0 experience where community developers can build decentralized applications (dApps) for millions of users.

