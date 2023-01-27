Report: Chelsea have bid rejected for PL star Conte is said to want at Spurs – The Spurs Web

It has been reported by TuttoMercatoWeb that Chelsea have made a move for Brighton and Hove Albion star Alexis Mac Allister, a player Antonio Conte apparently wanted to bring to Tottenham Hotspur.

The 24-year-old has had an incredible time over the last 18 months, excelling for Brighton at club level and establishing himself in the Argentina squad too.

Mac Allister contributed five goals and four assists in 36 games across all competitions for Brighton last season (Transfermarkt). The dynamic midfielder already has seven goals this term (Transfermarkt) and has caught the eye of many top teams across Europe.

At international level, Mac Allister was part of the World Cup-winning Argentina squad at the end of last year. He may only have 14 caps to his name (Transfermarkt), but he is now highly regarded by those associated with the South American side after a great tournament in Qatar.

According to CalcioMercatoWeb, Spurs were one of the clubs keen to bring Mac Allister in and it was believed Conte was a fan of the player even before the World Cup.

Big-spending Chelsea have also been linked with Mac Allister (The Athletic), and the latest reports out of Italy suggest Graham Potter could be one step closer to a reunion with the Brighton star.

TuttoMercatoWeb claim Chelsea have made an offer of €55 million (£49 million) for Mac Allister as Todd Boehly continues to fund the overhaul of Potter’s squad. However, the outlet does go on to suggest that Brighton have rejected the offer.

Spurs Web Opinion

I’m a big fan of Alexis Mac Allister and I would love to see him at Spurs, but if Chelsea are already making offers for him I just can’t see us competing. The Blues have already offered more than we would probably be willing to pay, so unless something drastic changes, I would expect us to be out of this particular race.

